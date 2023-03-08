Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

Martinsville/ Henry County Alzheimer’s Support Meeting: noon-1 p.m.; Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show: 4-5 p.m., Clocktower; $2.

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting: 10 a.m., Hugo’s; host-Pam Allen; presenter is Heidi Pinkston; lunch will follow.

PUBlic Theology: “How to Wrestle With God:” 6 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., club building

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

After Prom Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Bassett High School, hosted by Bassett High School After Prom.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night: Doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Travis Frye and Blue Mountain will play in Alumni Hall; $5; concessions sold.

Barn Quilt Class registration: Last day to register for the class which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Spencer-Penn Centre; call 276-957-5757 for more information.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m.; Philpott Dam Road; all-you-can-eat includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee; $8.

Breakfast with Chairman of the Board Bruce Masopust of Moose International: 8 a.m. to noon (he’ll be there 9:30-10:30), Bassett Moose Lodge 383, 62 Spring Garden Road.

TheatreWorks Community Players auditions: 10 a.m. to noon, Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., for “The Play that Goes Wrong.”

Spotted Lanternfly egg-casing search: 10 a.m., Fisher Farm Park, hosted by Southwestern Virginia Piedmont Naturalists.

Bargain Fair Public Drop-Off: 1 p.m., 242 Franklin St., sponsored by Charity League for its Bargain Fair fundraising sale.

Oak Level Ruritan Club BBQ drive-thru dinner: 4-6 p.m.; 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett; $10 per plate includes BBQ, baked beans, slaw, rolls, dessert; pre-order at 276-340-3041; collecting items for MHC Warming Center.

3D Doodler pens class: 10 a.m.-noon; Dalton IDEA Center and Patrick County Fab Lab; pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Master Your Garden Symposium: Saturday, March 11, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site.

Jackpot Bingo: 5 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club.

Rives on the Road: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., HJDB Event Center in Bassett; Doc Watson Tribute.

SUNDAY

Daylight Saving Time begins: 2 a.m.; move clocks ahead 1 hour.

TheatreWorks Community Players auditions: 2-4 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., for “The Play that Goes Wrong.”

“Power in Pearls” Tea by the MHC Historical Society: 3-5 p.m., One Starling;” tickets ($25) from 276-403-5361 or the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Ribbon-cutting for Body by Janise Boutique Fitness Studio: 1 p.m., 18-A Walnut St.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Biscuitville Grand Opening: 8 a.m. to noon; ribbon-cutting 2:15 p.m., 3424 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

Introduction to 3D printing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 4; Patrick County Fab Lab and Dalton IDEA Center; upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; register at 276-956-1828.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 15

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register starting March 8 at 276-647-1112.

Henry County Planning Commission public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

THURSDAY, March 16

Riddick Dance: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; register starting March 9 at 276-694-3352.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 17

Tips for Effective Communication class: 12:30-3:30 p.m., P&HCC; $90; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register starting March 10 at 276-629-2426.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.

SATURDAY, March 18

Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

Sweet Heaven grand re-opening: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2 E. Church St., Suite 201, uptown.

Memory Garden Planter Class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register starting March 11 at 276-403-5430.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m.; $10/adult, $5/child; take-out plates $10; call in orders to 276-930-2113; sponsored by the fire department and Ladies Auxiliary.

Vera Bradley Bingo: doors open at 6 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway; $25 first book; $10 each additional book; $1 sheets available.

SUNDAY, March 19

Barn Quilt Class: noon to 4 p.m., Spencer Penn Center; all supplies provided; call center for information on size and cost at 276-957-5757; classes filled on first come first served basis.

On the Origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, Virginia: 3-4 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 20

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC.

Benefit for Amanda Kessee: 5-8 p.m., Checkered Pig BBQ. Let your waitress/waiter know you are participating.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, March 21

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

THURSDAY, March 23

Piedmont Arts Guild: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts building, Starling Avenue; program by Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards. The public is invited.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 24

The art of giving feedback: 12:30-2:30 p.m., P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet: 9 a.m. to noon, 1425 Spruce St. Extension.

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; for ages 12 and above; bring COVID vaccine funds and insurance card.

SATURDAY, March 25

Col. George Waller Chapter Sons of the American Revolution Spring Muster 2023: 9 a.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center.

Meet the Author: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Made in Martinsville Store, featuring the authors of “The Eyes of Freya” and “Echoes of Sandy Creek” and E. Gale Buck, the author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share Your Life Without Expectation.”

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; fundraiser for Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Medical Center lower level, by Phyllis Page and Terri Trammell of For the Children Partners in Prevention and A Better You LLC.

Books & Bunnies: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton; Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. (April 1 rain date)

SUNDAY, March 26

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House: 2-3 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 27

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Tourism Summit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location pending; updates from The Crooked Road, Virginia Tourism, SWVA, Patric County Tourism and Chamber and more.

TUESDAY, March 28

Southern Gentlemen Bluegrass Band Concert: 10 a.m., Susan L. Adkins Memorial room at The Historical Center; free.

Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings on properties: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Admnistration Building.

Fun with Bubbles: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor is Rick Dawson; $49; registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.

THURSDAY, March 30

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, March 31

Emotional Intelligence Part 1: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items around your home for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Exhibit Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments.

Awards Ceremony and Silent Auction: 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Saddle Club, 394 Saddleridge Road, Bassett.

SATURDAY, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School.

Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show #1: 10 a.m., 50 Clovehill Drive, Bassett.

Meadows of Dan roadside cleanup: 1:30 p.m. start time, Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Moose Lodge Easter Egg Run: 3 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden St.. Tickets for drawings to be given to children at 2 p.m. Safe Surfin will give free ID kits after hunt.

TUESDAY, April 4

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

THURSDAY, April 6

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.

Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

FRIDAY, April 7

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.

TUESDAY, April 11

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 13

Martinsville School Board meeting

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours

SATURDAY, April 22

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, April 25

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

THURSDAY, April 27

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

FRIDAY, April 28

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, April 29

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception

SATURDAY, June 3 July 21 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History July 22 Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History FRIDAY, June 23 Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts SATURDAY, Aug. 12 First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia. SATURDAY, Aug. 26 August 26, 2023 Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Cross 3K—Run Walk 2 Mile : Miles in Martinsville Dec. 9 Holiday Running Festival Southsider 10 Miler—Youth in Motion 5K: Miles in Martinsville