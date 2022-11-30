Martinsville-area events Wednesday, November 30

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112; free.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; register at 276-694-3352; free.

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Christmas wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; call 276-629-2426 to register; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

“Grand Illumination” Christmas tree lighting: 6 p.m., in front of courthouse in Stuart.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY

American Red Cross Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Stanleytown Elementary School Gym, 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown; walk-ins welcome; for an appointment: 1-800-733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org Sponsor Code: Brenda.

Free community meal: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; sponsored by the Sunday school ministry of High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church; for orders, call Debra Palmer at 276-806-0751.

Breakfast with Santa: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department; ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee & juice, $8.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

Stuart Elementary School PTO’s Winter Blender: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bull Mountain Arts Holiday Pop Up Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Office, Stuart.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

Patrick County Library Open House, where kids can write letters to Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make a Christmas ornament: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Fab Lab in Stuart.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

50th Annual Patrick County Christmas parade: 2 p.m., Stuart, with theme “Through the Decades.”

Christmas wreath making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville (Main) Library; call 276-403-5430 to register; free.

Bassett Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., Bassett; no entry fee required; for information, call Paul Kennedy at 276-629-1770 or Shirley Amos at 2760629-1888.

“A Night of Broadway: A Musical Revue” by Bassett High School Theatre: 4:30 & 7 pm., BHS. $8. Dinner and 7 p.m. show, $18. Tickets at www.our.show/broadwaybhs.

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.

Benefit screening of “39 Ghosts:” 7-9 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.

SUNDAY

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., MVHS.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6 with adult; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., MVHS.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., MVHS.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Blood drive: 1-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway; to schedule an appointment contact Pamela Smith via text or call at 276-229-6931 or visit the American Red Cross website.

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com.

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., MVHS.

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 9

Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala: 6 p.m., Chatmoss Country Club; $40 (tickets at www.bgcbr.org); fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Music night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; The Country Boys; $5; concessions available.

Night at the Museum with Santa: 5-7:30 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; crafts and snacks for kids.

Magna Vista High School Christmas Open House: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., MVHS.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Toy/Coat Drive: 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church St., Martinsville. Everyone who donates new toys and new or gently used coats will get fresh, hot pancakes; sponsored by the Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Storytime with Santa: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; crafts, cookies & photo opportunities; free, but limited space.

Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).

Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

Barn quilt class: noon, Spencer Penn Centre; registration deadline Friday, Dec. 2; cost depends on size of quilt; all supplies provided; call 276-957-5757 to register.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 16

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

SATURDAY, Dec. 17

Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Benefit concert: 7-11 p.m., Hollywood Cinema; admission 10 cans of food or $10; local bands.

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

Visit from Santa: 3-6 p.m., Wings n Whatnot, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. Free for children up to age 12; must have ticket, available free at restaurant through Dec. 12.

Festival of Lights: 6-8 p.m., DeHart Park; $10 per car; vote for your favorite display.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Still Water (small ensemble of Smith River Singers) Christmas show: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Tickets ($10, to benefit Christmas Cheer) available at www.twcp.net.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today by 3:30 p.m. to reserve meal.

Christmas music by organist Spencer Kroger: noon to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Martinsville.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: closed for Christmas.

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Dec. 31

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m. with Silver Eagles Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)