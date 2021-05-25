Martinsville-area waterways anticipated to get heavy use this weekend

A boat permit is required for $3 per day or $15 for the year and use of the park and reservoir is restricted to daylight hours.

Virginia has 25 state parks that offer boating access, including Smith Mountain Lake, which shares Franklin and Bedford counties, and Fairy Stone Lake in Patrick County, which is joined by the larger Philpott Lake in Henry County.

“The marina store is very popular during boating season and sells non-ethanol fuel at the dock floating on the lake,” Adams said. “This enables people to fuel up their boat without having to trailer it and leave the lake.”

The store sell snacks and drinks as well as fishing, camping and boating supplies. Fresh sandwiches and hot dogs are available on the weekends.

“Philpott Lake is a beautiful destination for boating and fishing, and the Philpott Marina store provides essential services for these boaters,” Adams said. “We have seen a steady increase in visitors to Philpott Lake each year that the marina has been open and during the summer we usually meet someone each weekend that has never been to Philpott Lake."

Although the first day of summer is not until June 20, Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the beginning of boating season in Virginia.

“2021 is sure to be another banner year for boating,” Frohnhoefer said. “With the unofficial start of summer only a few weeks away, we’ll find out real soon if these trends for recreational boating activity are in fact here to stay.”

