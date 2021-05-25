Martinsville-area waterways anticipated to get heavy use this weekend

Last year at this time the pandemic was raging, and people were sheltering in. Many of those who refused to give up activities because of the virus found a safe haven in recreational boating.
For that reason, boat sales have been strong, and lines at public launch ramps have been long, and this Memorial Day weekend is predicted to be a record-breaking day on the water.
John Condon, vice president of BoatUS, a Berkshire Hathaway Company specializing in boat insurance, last week told Boating Industry, a trade publication, as saying local waters should see a dramatic increase in use this year.
“While there are some locations where recreational boating hasn’t quite returned yet, those will be the exception this Memorial Day weekend,” Condon said. “Boating is an approved activity and boaters are social distancing, so we believe they will be on the water in a big way, trying to get to back to what’s familiar and enjoyable with the family.”
Sea Tow, a boat service company, has released the results of a survey of 3,500 boaters, and the findings support Condon’s expectations:
- More than half of those surveyed said they planned to go boating more this summer than last year, and half of the boaters intend to fish while they are boating.
- More than a third said they plan to boat primarily in waters close to home, and just less than a third say finding marina space has become more difficult.
- About a fourth said boating will be their primary form of vacation this summer because of the pandemic.
Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams manages the Philpott Marina and Campground and agrees that is certainly the case at Philpott Lake.
“The Philpott Marina and Campground provides boaters on Philpott Lake with much needed services and supplies,” Adams said. “The marina has 58 slips that are rented on a yearly basis, and currently we have 124 people on the waiting list.”
The Philpott Marina opened in 2014 with 40 boat slips, and an additional 16 slips were added last year.
Kristen Frohnhoefer, president of Sea Tow, said there was a 34% increase in the need for on-water assistance last summer, but with the sale of new boats at a decade high and so many new boaters on the water, that number is likely to increase this season.
Most new boat owners need assistance because they have grounded the boat, run out of fuel or let the battery die.
“Those numbers are very interesting,” Frohnhoefer said. “They reflect the fact that new boaters are not yet familiar with things like shifting sandbars and hard to navigate channels, or how to manage their fuel, like their more seasoned counterparts.”
The Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville is another opportunity for local boaters who do not mind being restricted to electric-motor use only.
The 175-acre impoundment, also known as the Martinsville Reservoir, just north of the city limits has been out of commission for a little more than a year while undergoing a $2 million repair project.
The level of the water had to be reduced several feet to allow workers to make repairs to the spillway.
Although additional work is to be done, the reservoir once again is open to boaters, and the lake attendant on duty said Tuesday that boaters were welcome and the reservoir was “filling back up."
"Work is near completion, with substantial completion set for July 6, and final completion set for Aug. 5," said Mike Kahle, director of Water Resources. "Water level was taken down to four feet below full pond, but the refilling process has begun with lake level rising by one inch per day, give or take.
"Any significant rainfall would increase the speed of refilling."
Kayle said boating, canoe and kayak rentals and fishing are back underway, but some boats still may have some difficulty putting-in until the lake gets close to full pond.
"Workers are finishing the final concrete work, and the punch list of items to be addressed will be put together over the next few days," Kahle said.
The reservoir is owned and controlled by the city and has been its primary water source for 70 years. The city maintains a park that includes picnic facilities and a boat ramp.
A boat permit is required for $3 per day or $15 for the year and use of the park and reservoir is restricted to daylight hours.
Virginia has 25 state parks that offer boating access, including Smith Mountain Lake, which shares Franklin and Bedford counties, and Fairy Stone Lake in Patrick County, which is joined by the larger Philpott Lake in Henry County.
“The marina store is very popular during boating season and sells non-ethanol fuel at the dock floating on the lake,” Adams said. “This enables people to fuel up their boat without having to trailer it and leave the lake.”
The store sell snacks and drinks as well as fishing, camping and boating supplies. Fresh sandwiches and hot dogs are available on the weekends.
“Philpott Lake is a beautiful destination for boating and fishing, and the Philpott Marina store provides essential services for these boaters,” Adams said. “We have seen a steady increase in visitors to Philpott Lake each year that the marina has been open and during the summer we usually meet someone each weekend that has never been to Philpott Lake."
Although the first day of summer is not until June 20, Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the beginning of boating season in Virginia.
“2021 is sure to be another banner year for boating,” Frohnhoefer said. “With the unofficial start of summer only a few weeks away, we’ll find out real soon if these trends for recreational boating activity are in fact here to stay.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.