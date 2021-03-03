Martinsville artist's pet project lands her a featured spot on 'The Today Show'

Studio 107 artist Ashley Pritchard has seen a tremendous increase in her commissions since her pet portraits were featured on NBC’s “The Today Show”.

Born and raised in Frederick, Md., Pritchard took to the arts early in life. She came to the Martinsville area in 2019 after her husband, Adam, landed the role as the assistant paleontology curator for the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

She said she was introduced to the Martinsville community by her realtor, Julian Mei.

“When I first met Ashleigh and Adam, I knew they would be valued members of the community,” Mei said.

But she was introduced to art in an even more remote way.

Pritchard took art classes throughout her primary education and shared a love for both the paintbrush and the pen. During her time at McDaniel College in Maryland, Pritchard served as the art director and editor-in-chief of the McDaniel Free Press, the college’s student-led newspaper.

She said becoming a publication’s art director was her dream job until an internship revealed how little the job paid, so she sided with her artistic skills and sought to make a living out of them.