Martinsville branch of ValleyStar Credit Union shut down for deep cleaning because of COVID-19

The drive-thru at the ValleyStar Credit Union at 35 Dupont Road in Martinsville stays busy most of the time since the front doors are closed to anyone without an appointment.

But Monday afternoon, bewildered customers found all four lanes closed. Some parked nearby and walked around the bank, looking for an explanation.

Taped to the inside of the front-door glass was a notice that read, "Out of abundance of caution, this branch will close at 1 p.m. for the safety and wellness of members and employees."

Two customers standing in the parking lot were overheard suggesting the possibility that one or more of the employees inside may contracted COVID-19.

Vice President of Brand Becky Freemal responded by text late Monday confirming the customers' suspicions.

"After learning the Martinsville Branch had been affected by the pandemic, our Pandemic Response Team launched protocols put in place back in March and closed the location for deep cleaning and sanitation," wrote Freemal. "The health and wellness of our members and employees are our first priority."

When asked how many employees and members were infected, Fremal wrote that she did not "have any other details."