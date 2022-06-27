Martinsville Bulletin email system out of service

The Martinsville Bulletin's email system has been out of service since Sunday morning in an outage affecting other newspapers in Virginia owned by Lee Enterprises.
Efforts are underway to restore service by Tuesday.
In the meantime, if you are trying to reach customer service for circulation matters, please call 276-638-8801, Ext. 2020.
Advertising customers, please call your local representatives for assistance instead of emailing them.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bill D. Wyatt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today