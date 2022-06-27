 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Martinsville Bulletin email system out of service

  • 0

The Martinsville Bulletin's email system has been out of service since Sunday morning in an outage affecting other newspapers in Virginia owned by Lee Enterprises.

Efforts are underway to restore service by Tuesday.

In the meantime, if you are trying to reach customer service for circulation matters, please call 276-638-8801, Ext. 2020.

Advertising customers, please call your local representatives for assistance instead of emailing them.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former deputy sentenced

Former deputy sentenced

A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy has pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence o…

Tim Hall retirement luncheon

Tim Hall retirement luncheon

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall is retiring at the end of the month after serving 10 years as administrator and over 31 years in public se…

Watch Now: Related Video

Louisiana Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Ban Following SCOTUS Ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert