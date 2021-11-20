Martinsville Bulletin moves uptown, with Kozelsky as editor

The Martinsville Bulletin has made its sixth move in its 132 years of service to the MHC-Patrick community – coincidentally, with a new editor at the same time.
Sixteen-year Bulletin veteran Holly Kozelsky stepped into her role as editor on the very day the staff were setting up their work stations at 19 E. Church St., the old Grand Piano building in the heart of uptown Martinsville.
The main floor of the spacious building houses the newsroom and advertising, business and circulation departments and a conference room. The extensive Bulletin archives are stored in the lower floor, and the upper floor is used for a break room and other purposes.
The building has a parking lot behind it, along Main Street, with a loading dock that is convenient for the loading and unloading of pallets of newspapers. Employees and carriers park in the back, leaving the front parking available for visitors.
“We love being uptown,” said General Manager Wendi Craig.
“We’re right here where the action is, which is what a newspaper needs, but we’ve all personally discovered a wonderful added bonus, too. It's enjoyable being able to walk to shops and restaurants, and the reporters can even walk to City Hall and other places for their stories.
“And we can’t think of a better time to start spending our days uptown than when the autumn leaves are all these beautiful colors – and the office was a great place to watch the Christmas parade from on Saturday.”
The Bulletin was operated out of four different buildings in uptown Martinsville between 1889 and 1948. In 1948, it moved a few blocks out of uptown to a new building at the corner of Market and Broad streets that was big enough to house the massive printing press and other machinery that came into use during the mid-1900s.
In the past few decades, computerization has changed how newspapers are produced. Now laptop computers can do the work that used to require entire rooms full of equipment and machinery to do, which made having such a large building no longer necessary.
The building at 204 Broad St. was sold to Smith Wholesale Inc., which has been in business on that street, on the adjoining property, since the mid-1920s.
Kozelsky started working at the Bulletin in its Broad Street location in 2005. She has handled all areas of newspaper production, with most time spent as Accent (features) editor.
“The Bulletin is run by local staff for our local community – Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County,” Kozelsky said. “I have loved every bit of my 16 years at the Bulletin, but most of our staff have served the Bulletin and this community, our home, for even longer, going up to 45 years with James Hairston.”
The success and quality of the Bulletin depends on community involvement, Kozelsky said.
“Please keep sending us your announcements, notices, anecdotes, news tips and anything you think we should be aware of,” she said – “and we depend on you to subscribe to the Bulletin so that we can keep the news coming.”
The Bulletin’s wide array of local coverage is in categories such as the Stroller, a catch-all column about local folks and happenings; Today in History, a look back at local news from the past 100 years; updates on churches, civic organizations, charities, schools and groups; and news stories ranging from on-the-scene reports to in-depth analyses and investigations.
Kozelsky and her daughter live in a century-old Minter house in Dyer’s Store with dogs, cats, chickens and birds. They are members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton, and Kozelsky is a member of the Garden Study Club and a Charity League sustainer and has been an MHC Master Gardener.
She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 – or drop in to see her at 19 E. Church St. in uptown Martinsville.