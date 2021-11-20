Martinsville Bulletin moves uptown, with Kozelsky as editor

The Bulletin was operated out of four different buildings in uptown Martinsville between 1889 and 1948. In 1948, it moved a few blocks out of uptown to a new building at the corner of Market and Broad streets that was big enough to house the massive printing press and other machinery that came into use during the mid-1900s.

In the past few decades, computerization has changed how newspapers are produced. Now laptop computers can do the work that used to require entire rooms full of equipment and machinery to do, which made having such a large building no longer necessary.

The building at 204 Broad St. was sold to Smith Wholesale Inc., which has been in business on that street, on the adjoining property, since the mid-1920s.

Kozelsky started working at the Bulletin in its Broad Street location in 2005. She has handled all areas of newspaper production, with most time spent as Accent (features) editor.

“The Bulletin is run by local staff for our local community – Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County,” Kozelsky said. “I have loved every bit of my 16 years at the Bulletin, but most of our staff have served the Bulletin and this community, our home, for even longer, going up to 45 years with James Hairston.”