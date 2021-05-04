Martinsville Bulletin wins 17 awards in Virginia Press Association contest

The Martinsville Bulletin won 17 awards – including nine first-place citations – in the 2020 Virginia Press Association contest.

There were four second-place awards and four third places. The staff won 14 times for writing entries, twice for photography and once for video.

The awards were for material published in the calendar year 2020, and entries were judged by members of a press association from another state.

“We don’t work for awards, but they do help give us a lift and remind us that our peers find our efforts to be worthy,” Bulletin Editor Steven Doyle said. “We hope our readers see our excellence. Our goal is to provide invaluable content that we offer as a true bargain through our digital subscriptions.”

Judges presented first-place citations to: