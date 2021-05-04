 Skip to main content
Martinsville Bulletin wins 17 awards in Virginia Press Association contest
Martinsville Bulletin wins 17 awards in Virginia Press Association contest

Martinsville Bulletin award winners 2020

Winning awards from the Virginia Press Association were staff members (from left) Kim Barto Meeks, Cara Cooper, Steven Doyle, Holly Kozelsky and Bill Wyatt. Freelance photographer Rick Dawson also won an award.

The Martinsville Bulletin won 17 awards – including nine first-place citations – in the 2020 Virginia Press Association contest.

There were four second-place awards and four third places. The staff won 14 times for writing entries, twice for photography and once for video.

The awards were for material published in the calendar year 2020, and entries were judged by members of a press association from another state.

“We don’t work for awards, but they do help give us a lift and remind us that our peers find our efforts to be worthy,” Bulletin Editor Steven Doyle said. “We hope our readers see our excellence. Our goal is to provide invaluable content that we offer as a true bargain through our digital subscriptions.”

Judges presented first-place citations to:

Kozelsky also won second-place awards for Feature Profile, for her piece on playwright Jeremy Harris; and General News Writing, for the story of the out-of-sight woman who was found down a ravine near her home. She won third place for Feature Profile Writing, for her piece on epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia.

Wyatt won second place for In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, for his series of a dozen articles on the travails of priest Mark White.

Cooper won third-place awards Sports Column Writing, for a collection of her columns on non-race day at the Martinsville Speedway, the death of Kobe Bryant and high school sports during the pandemic; and for Sports News Photo, for an image of players hugging after a big girls basketball victory.

Former staff member Kim Barto Meeks won second place for Breaking News, for her report on the OSHA investigation into COVID-19 cases at a call center in Martinsville, and a third place for Business & Financial Writing, for a collection of articles on topics such as Airbnbs, child care issues and the Railway Café.

To see all winners and read judges’ comments, you can go to:

https://www.vpa.net/contest-winners-gallery/2020-vpa-news-advertising-contest-winners-gallery/

 

