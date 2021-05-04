Martinsville Bulletin wins 17 awards in Virginia Press Association contest

The Martinsville Bulletin won 17 awards – including nine first-place citations – in the 2020 Virginia Press Association contest.
There were four second-place awards and four third places. The staff won 14 times for writing entries, twice for photography and once for video.
The awards were for material published in the calendar year 2020, and entries were judged by members of a press association from another state.
“We don’t work for awards, but they do help give us a lift and remind us that our peers find our efforts to be worthy,” Bulletin Editor Steven Doyle said. “We hope our readers see our excellence. Our goal is to provide invaluable content that we offer as a true bargain through our digital subscriptions.”
Judges presented first-place citations to:
- Staff writer Holly Kozelsky in Best Video, for her report on the woman whose car was found down a ravine near her home after she had been missing for months; and in Health/Science & Environment Reporting, for a collection of articles on those topics.
- Staff writer Bill Wyatt, in Government Reporting, for a portfolio of his work covering the city of Martinsville; and in Public Safety Reporting, for a collection of his coverage of on a variety of law enforcement topics.
- Sports Editor Cara Cooper, in Sports Writing Portfolio, for a collection of her best stories.
- Doyle, for Editorial Writing, for a collection of editorials; for Column Writing, for a collection of his columns; and for Headline Writing, for some of the headlines in the Bulletin.
- Freelance contributor Rick Dawson, in General News Photo, for his image of kids who were watching the parade of first-responders last summer at Sovah-Martinsville.
Kozelsky also won second-place awards for Feature Profile, for her piece on playwright Jeremy Harris; and General News Writing, for the story of the out-of-sight woman who was found down a ravine near her home. She won third place for Feature Profile Writing, for her piece on epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia.
Wyatt won second place for In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, for his series of a dozen articles on the travails of priest Mark White.
Cooper won third-place awards Sports Column Writing, for a collection of her columns on non-race day at the Martinsville Speedway, the death of Kobe Bryant and high school sports during the pandemic; and for Sports News Photo, for an image of players hugging after a big girls basketball victory.
Former staff member Kim Barto Meeks won second place for Breaking News, for her report on the OSHA investigation into COVID-19 cases at a call center in Martinsville, and a third place for Business & Financial Writing, for a collection of articles on topics such as Airbnbs, child care issues and the Railway Café.
To see all winners and read judges’ comments, you can go to: