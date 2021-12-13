Martinsville Christmas shopper still missing after 20 years

Michele Smith's mother lived in Pelham, North Carolina, and the two had a close relationship, talking on the phone everyday and visiting each other every week or two.

"I thought maybe she had went to see her mom because something was upsetting her," Amanda said in the podcast. "My mom was the type of woman if she had a problem she would talk it over with her mom."

Amanda talked about her mom and dad struggling with alcohol abuse and argued often. "It got physical a time or two," she said.

"They weren't sleeping together, and he assumed she up and left or that she was involved with someone else," said Amanda in the podcast.

Amanda said her father was in a relationship with another woman seven months after her mother went missing and that both her parents had "cheated on each other."

"We kept hope that if she did leave she would come back," Amanda said in the podcast. "There has never been a single reported siting of her van. How does a van disappear?"

The weather was clear and mild on the night Smith would have traveled along Price Road toward Martinsville, and police say they found no evidence of her van running off the road.