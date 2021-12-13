Martinsville Christmas shopper still missing after 20 years

A 38-year-old mother of three headed to Martinsville from her home in Stoneville, North Carolina, 20 years ago to go Christmas shopping and has never been seen or heard from since.
Michele Lyn Hundley Smith and her green 1995 Pontiac Transport van with custom license plates "ROCK-N-ON" vanished without a trace.
It was about 8:30 p.m. on a Sunday evening, Dec. 9, 2001, when Smith told her family she was going to buy Christmas gifts.
So Smith left her husband and their three children to drive the 20 minute trip to Martinsville.
Smith's daughter Amanda told her story to Marissa Jones and Anna Priestland of The Vanished Podcast in the episode dated Oct. 28, 2018. Amanda's last name was not provided.
She told them that her mother going shopping at night wasn't unusual for her and being right before Christmas her leaving the house presented no concern to anyone.
"I remember the evening," said Amanda in the podcast. "She was telling us she was going to do the Christmas shopping and I couldn't come because she was picking out my Christmas gift."
Amanda was 14 years old when her mother disappeared.
"My dad came in my room and woke me up at midnight and asked, 'Where's your mama at?'" Amanda said on the podcast. "We figured something was wrong, so the next day my dad called the cops."
Michele Smith's mother lived in Pelham, North Carolina, and the two had a close relationship, talking on the phone everyday and visiting each other every week or two.
"I thought maybe she had went to see her mom because something was upsetting her," Amanda said in the podcast. "My mom was the type of woman if she had a problem she would talk it over with her mom."
Amanda talked about her mom and dad struggling with alcohol abuse and argued often. "It got physical a time or two," she said.
"They weren't sleeping together, and he assumed she up and left or that she was involved with someone else," said Amanda in the podcast.
Amanda said her father was in a relationship with another woman seven months after her mother went missing and that both her parents had "cheated on each other."
"We kept hope that if she did leave she would come back," Amanda said in the podcast. "There has never been a single reported siting of her van. How does a van disappear?"
The weather was clear and mild on the night Smith would have traveled along Price Road toward Martinsville, and police say they found no evidence of her van running off the road.
Amanda said her mother always carried a purse that contained her wallet, her social security card and the social security cards of her three children.
"I was 19 when my dad received a letter from Cumberland, Maryland, mailed to my mom, and on the inside it had my name too, and they said my social security number had been used," Amanda said in the podcast. "Somebody had taken an ambulance ride and used my social security number. Was that my mom or someone using my identity?"
Amanda said after that her father was suspicious that she knew where her mom was.
Michele Smith had taken care of the household finances, and Amanda claimed her father discovered Smith had taken money out of their bank account before she left that night. She didn't know how much money was involved, but her father, a truck driver, had to sell his truck to make ends meet.
Then there is the curious dirt-moving project after Smith disappeared.
"My dad and his cousin did work on land with a bulldozer," Amanda said on the podcast. "Whenever I went down there my dad would get aggravated, but they moved some dirt."
Amanda said her father has remarried and doesn't talk about her mother's disappearance anymore.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says that Smith was 38 at the time of her disappearance, between 5'3" and 5'5" in height and 150 pounds in weight, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a scar on her upper arm and a brown baseball-bat shaped birthmark on her ankle.
She was last seen wearing a green blouse, blue jeans and brown moccasins and was wearing a wedding ring and a gold ring with four birthstones.
"Michele is a mom of three children, she would not leave her kids by choice," a missing persons release from the sheriff's office states.
"We hope someone will have a piece of information that will help us to locate Michele, no matter how insignificant they may think the information is, we ask them to contact us," Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Kevin Suthard told the Martinsville Bulletin.
The number to call is 336-634-3232.
"Mama, if you're out there and embarrassed you don't need to be. Just come home," Amanda said on the podcast. "I would love to just know what happened. I have cancer now and don't know how long I have left."
