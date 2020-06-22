Martinsville city attorney threatens Henry County business owner with lawsuit and jail because of a cellphone conversation about race with a member of city council

“While your financial resources may be such that the prospect of a monetary judgment is of little deterrent effect to you, be assured that a permanent injunction against such lies would be an element of the lawsuit, with contempt of court and jail sought for any violation,” Monday wrote.

“Eric Monday is a bully,” Reynolds said. “He thinks he can silence me because I’m a Trump supporter.

“He thinks he can bully me and make me afraid and scare me with his tactics.

“Ask her [Bowles] if she was aware she was on speaker phone. She says she has a witness - well I’ve got witnesses, too.”

‘Way out of line’

Norm Pattis, a nationally recognized trial lawyer with the Pattis & Smith Law Firm in Connecticut, called Monday’s actions “a ridiculous case of racial pandering, and the city attorney [Monday] is way out of line.

“It’s not a crime to ask someone to refrain from bullying,” Pattis said.

“If the council member refuses to help the businessman [Reynolds], well, shame on her. The businessman should not call her again, but to suggest that a white man asking a Black Lives Matter sympathizer for assistance to stop threats of violence is criminal is ridiculous.”