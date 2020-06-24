WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council appoints 2 school board members, hears about decline in crime rates

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said officials haven’t determined with certainty what the new capacity of Hooker Field will be once the social distancing rules are considered, but he estimated it would be no more than 1,600. At 50% capacity that would limit the number attending a game to 800.

The Martinsville Speedway already has canceled its July Fourth celebration, and Hooker Field will not be planning a fireworks display.

“These events tend to be pretty popular,” Towarnicki said. “I just don’t think we can maintain the safe distancing required.”

Trouble with trash

Council unanimously approved a new ordinance making it against the law to place refuse on the curb for collection in uptown Martinsville before 5 a.m. or after 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday or between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

“For years there has been an issue with uptown business owners putting out trash the evening before, or sometimes the Friday before, the uptown trash collection - which occurs daily Monday through Friday,” City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said. “The city sends the truck around mid-morning, which would allow business owners to put trash out the morning of -- but in a few persistent cases, this simply isn’t happening.”