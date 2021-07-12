Martinsville City Council shines light on solar panel process

The peak of summer weather — about now, when most everyone sees a bump in monthly electricity bills — is prime time for solar panel companies to approach residents and businesses with a way to reduce those costs, which may not be so simple if you live in Martinsville.

In April, Martinsville Electric Director Durwin Joyce told City Council that companies had begun offering the city’s residents what amounts to free solar panels.

“The company is knocking on your door, and they make it easy. The savings can pay for the cost of the system, but it might take 10 or 15 years,” Joyce said.

He said he reviewed a few of the power purchase agreements city residents were being offered and found out some leases lasted as long as 25 years.

Here’s how it works, based on Joyce’s presentation:

A solar company contracts with a homeowner or business owner to place solar panels on the roof of a house or building. The owner gets to use as much power as necessary from the panels, and the solar company promises to purchase the excess electricity the panels produce for the duration of the agreement’s term.