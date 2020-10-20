Martinsville completes plans for cutting-edge battery storage project

The city of Martinsville completed plans last week with Wärtsilä Corporation, a Finnish company, to construct a commercial battery storage facility that is estimated to result in significant savings for the city's utility department.
“This is about improving the system and making overall costs for residents of Martinsville cheaper,” said Andy Tang, vice president of energy storage optimization. “It is helping Martinsville lower its demand charge.”
Construction will begin next spring at 132 Maple St. and will take three to four months to complete.
“We will hire local contractors to do the ground work - pour foundations, dig the ditches and lay the conduit,” Tang said. “Then the equipment will show up and be placed on the foundation.”
The project is expected to be online and fully operational by the third quarter of next year.
“This is going to allow something like a million dollars of savings for the city to use however it wants,” Tang said.
GDS Associates Engineer and Consultant Garrett Cole recommended the city approve the project, but his estimates of savings over the contract period of 10 years are more conservative.
“Revenue [to the city] is estimated to be $200,000 for a number of those years,” Cole said. “The benefit over the life of the project should be $3.6 million.”
Cole described the project as a “shared savings agreement” between the city and Appalachian Power.
When asked about the disparity in estimated savings to the city, Electric Director Durwin Joyce said those saving would be "inline with our original estimate [as presented by Cole]."
"The contract is as presented to council," Joyce said.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said, “I’ll see what I can find out.” He asked Electric Director Durwin Joyce by email for clarification, but Joyce did not respond immediately.
Cole said in his presentation to City Council in July that AEP would pay for the construction of the $8.35 million facility and would own, operate and maintain the facility at its expense.
For the use of the property, Martinsville will receive 10% of the savings until the cost of the capital and investment have been recovered and then the split will be 50/50.
Tang said there are two major components that determine the cost of electricity to a municipality such as Martinsville: the amount of power used (consumption) and the size of the power required (capacity).
The Martinsville Utility Department must not only purchase enough electricity to meet the needs of its customers, but it also must purchase enough capacity to meet high-demand periods, particularly during the hottest days of summer and the coldest days of winter.
“Think of a pipe,” Tang said. “Capacity is the size of the pipe - its diameter - so what this does is it allows you to pay for a smaller pipe.”
Wärtsilä Corporation is an international company, with more than 19,000 employees. The company's Virginia operations are based out of Herndon.
“We are working with AEP onsite partners and providing the technology to AEP,” Tang said. “AEP has a mission to go to large commercial customers and help them save money.”
Tang said the battery system being constructed in Martinsville would run 24 hours a day - charging and discharging. AEP will make a return on its investment by participating in the frequency regulation market.
Large, commercial battery systems help even out the demand peaks across the entire U.S. power grid and that results in savings to everyone.
The commercial battery storage industry has only been viable for the last decade, but the sharp reduction in cost of batteries has completely changed the game.
“Look at your car battery - it’s lead acid,” Lang said. “Concept-wise it’s not that far off, but taking it to the next generation of car batteries - lithium-ion - the same battery you find in power tools and increasingly in electrical vehicles.
“Because of car batteries, the costs have come way down. Eight years ago batteries used to sell for over $1,000 a kilowatt hour. Now they are $150.”
Tang described the facility in Martinsville as a “first-of-a-kind.”
“What we used to do 10 years ago is stuff batteries in racks inside a 40-feet shipping container,” Tang said. “Here, first-ever, is the next evolution of our product.
“Our solution is fully compliant - delivered to the site fully assembled - you just have to connect it.”
The building is constructed specifically for its purpose an in accordance with national fire safety codes.
Tang said the entire construction is built using the most rigorous of standards and, after installed, the local fire department will be trained to handle any specific safety protocols required of the operation.
“Literally, Martinsville is getting cutting-edge technology - the latest iteration - most current model - and designed to meet the latest safety measures,” Lang said. “We’re launching a new system, and the time is pretty important - it dovetailed perfectly."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
