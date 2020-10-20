Martinsville completes plans for cutting-edge battery storage project

Cole described the project as a “shared savings agreement” between the city and Appalachian Power.

When asked about the disparity in estimated savings to the city, Electric Director Durwin Joyce said those saving would be "inline with our original estimate [as presented by Cole]."

"The contract is as presented to council," Joyce said.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said, “I’ll see what I can find out.” He asked Electric Director Durwin Joyce by email for clarification, but Joyce did not respond immediately.

Cole said in his presentation to City Council in July that AEP would pay for the construction of the $8.35 million facility and would own, operate and maintain the facility at its expense.

For the use of the property, Martinsville will receive 10% of the savings until the cost of the capital and investment have been recovered and then the split will be 50/50.

Tang said there are two major components that determine the cost of electricity to a municipality such as Martinsville: the amount of power used (consumption) and the size of the power required (capacity).