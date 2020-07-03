Martinsville continues to be plagued with expensive sewer pipe repairs

The city of Martinsville’s sewer woes continue as aging sewer pipes pushing past the half-century mark deteriorate and fall apart.

In 2016, the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund approved Martinsville for a $21.74 million 30-year, no-interest loan to help pay for a 6-mile run from the city’s wastewater treatment plant near Forest Park County Club to Fieldale.

The cost of the repairs included a 1,500-foot section near Walker Road, where the pipe had completely collapsed, and the Smith River nearby was at risk of becoming contaminated with raw sewage.

Some of the pipe was completely replaced and in other places a fiber-bonded liner made of polyurethane was installed inside the existing pipeline and then cured in place onsite.

That Walker Road section alone cost Martinsville about $10 million, and the remainder of the repair was just less than $8 million and required more than a year to complete.

Now there is more to be done.

“We were looking at the inflow into the sewer line plant and found an interceptor line at Jones Creek - a 36-inch line - not in very good shape,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council at last month’s regular meeting. “It’s similar to the main interceptor several years ago.”