Martinsville continues to be plagued with expensive sewer pipe repairs

The city of Martinsville’s sewer woes continue as aging sewer pipes pushing past the half-century mark deteriorate and fall apart.
In 2016, the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund approved Martinsville for a $21.74 million 30-year, no-interest loan to help pay for a 6-mile run from the city’s wastewater treatment plant near Forest Park County Club to Fieldale.
The cost of the repairs included a 1,500-foot section near Walker Road, where the pipe had completely collapsed, and the Smith River nearby was at risk of becoming contaminated with raw sewage.
Some of the pipe was completely replaced and in other places a fiber-bonded liner made of polyurethane was installed inside the existing pipeline and then cured in place onsite.
That Walker Road section alone cost Martinsville about $10 million, and the remainder of the repair was just less than $8 million and required more than a year to complete.
Now there is more to be done.
“We were looking at the inflow into the sewer line plant and found an interceptor line at Jones Creek - a 36-inch line - not in very good shape,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council at last month’s regular meeting. “It’s similar to the main interceptor several years ago.”
Towarnicki said the new repairs would cost $3.7 million, but a grant writer who does contract work for the city had found possible funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
“We can possibly get an 80% match - $3 million,” Towarnicki said. “If we can get that much, then we’ll find a way to fund the rest.”
The repairs are needed to a 5,700-foot section of 36-inch corrugate metal sewer line.
The entire interceptor runs from the old "Haunted Castle" in Koehler, behind Boxley Concrete and Meeks Auto Salvage, parallels the Dick & Willie Trail from El Parral, then continues up Clearview,” Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle said. “The total scope of work will be refined as we go, depending upon finance options."
Although the repair project would be close to the Dick & Willie Trail, Kahle said he expected there to be “little or no impact to the trail itself."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
