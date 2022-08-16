Martinsville couple sentenced in father's death

A Martinsville man and woman will spend three months in jail for neglecting and abusing the father of the man, resulting in the father’s death.

Jeffrey Louis Ihrig, 51, and Crystal Rae Painter, 45, of 85 Lancer Lane in Martinsville appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday where they were sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and nine months suspended. Both were ordered to pay $5,488 in fines and costs.

Ihrig and Painter were arrested in September 2019, after a direct indictment was issued, implicating the couple in the death of Stephen Ihrig, 77, in April 2019.

The couple have been free on bond since they were released on Oct. 9, 2019.

After a trial on Nov. 4, both cases were taken under advisement, and records on file in the Henry County Clerk’s office dated Nov. 17 show Ihrig and Painter were both found guilty as charged by a Henry County Circuit Court.

The records detailing what happened were sealed, but after they were found guilty, Henry County Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester explained in general terms what led to Stephen Ihrig’s death.

“The ambulance is called, and rescue arrives. If the patient is dead, dispatch is called and an officer will come out, typically an investigator,” Nester said. “If everything looks kosher, on the up and up, then the body is taken away, and that’s it. If not, then the medical examiner is called and we go from there.”

Nester confirmed all of the restricted information contained autopsy details that are protected by privacy laws and will not be made public.

The autopsy was filed on Oct. 25, and Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the chief medical examiner in Roanoke, confirmed Stephen Ihrig died on or about April 12 of dehydration, chronic malnutrition and acute bilateral bronchopneumonia. The manner of death was listed as natural.

Nester said Jeffrey Ihrig, Stephen Ihrig and Painter were living at 85 Lancer Lane, and Jeffrey Ihrig and Painter were in a “dating relationship” at the time of the father’s death.

“It is my understanding that since the alleged crime they are now married,” he said.

A pre-sentence was ordered for Jeffrey Ihrig and Painter, and both were due back in Henry County Circuit Court on March 9 for sentencing, but that date was continued until last week.

According to Virginia law, any responsible person who abuses or neglects an incapacitated adult and the abuse or neglect results in the death of the incapacitated adult is guilty of a Class 3 felony, which is punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

In other court cases:

Henry County Circuit Court:

Michael Wayne Crews, Collinsville, on June 1: Charges of abduction and assault and battery were dismissed.

Gene Branton Vaughn III, Fieldale, on June 1: Charges of abduction and assault and battery were dismissed.

James William Turner, Bassett, on June 7: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $958 in costs for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny.

Kameron Dane Knight, Ridgeway, on June 7: Sentenced to five years suspended and $5,583 in restitution and costs for grand larceny.

Dontra Lamark Penn, Martinsville, on June 8: Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended and $856.50 in fines and costs for possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school was dismissed.

Antonio Demarquee Belcher, Martinsville, on June 8: Sentenced to 15 years with 13 years suspended and $1,550 in fines and costs for elude police, and possess cocaine with intent to distribute. On June 21: Sentenced to three years suspended and $685 in costs for possess cocaine.

Geno Antonio Clark Jr., Ridgeway, on June 8: Sentenced to 18 years with 10 years suspended and $10,410.42 for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Karl Roderick Dones, Martinsville, on June 8: Sentenced to 20 years suspended and $3,040.30 in fines, restitution and costs for distribute cocaine.

Posie Phillips Hairston Jr., on June 8: Sentenced to 40 years with 37 years suspended and $8,235 in restitution and costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possess heroin with intent to distribute, possess LSD with intent to distribute, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possess a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs.

Jerome Allen Spencer, Ridgeway, on June 8: Sentenced to 25 years with 24 years suspended and $6,005 in fines restitution and costs for two counts of distribute cocaine, and possess a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs.

Audrey Dawn Wimbish, Eden, NC, on June 8: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended and $,1,083 in costs for possess methamphetamine.

Hank Toby James Wright, Martinsville, on June 8: Sentenced to 15 years with 13 year suspended and $965 in costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny.

Jodie Noel Joyce, Bassett, on June 9: Sentenced to 18 years and two months with 17 years and two months suspended and $3,112 in restitution and costs for five counts of fail to appear, an amended charge of accommodation to distribute methamphetamine, distribute methamphetamine.

Robin Orlando Menefee, Bassett, on June 9: Sentenced to 11 years with nine years suspended and $21,718.92 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and hit and run.

Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, Martinsville, on June 9: Sentenced to one year and $19,755.98 in restitution and costs for and amended charge of assault and battery.

Lawrence Lacy Venable III, Martinsville, on June 9: Sentenced to 40 years with 34 years suspended and $4,650 in fines, restitution and costs for four counts of distribute cocaine second offense (two of the charges were in Martinsville Circuit Court).

Makayla Danae Draper, Collinsville, on June 13: Sentenced to one year with 11 months and 10 days suspended and $11,018 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery.

Eric Christopher Naff, Bassett, on June 14: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $1,574 in restitution and costs for distribute methamphetamine.

Tanya Rashae Holland, Ridgeway, on June 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $463 in costs for permit serious injury to a child.

Anthony Jerome Long Jr., Collinsville, on June 14: Sentenced to 6 years with five years and 10 months suspended and $9,728 in restitution and costs for obtaining money under false pretenses, and grand larceny.

Tyler Blake Hensley, Collinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to six years with five years and nine months suspended for breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, and possess fentanyl.

Amber Lynne Tuggle, Ridgeway, on July 6: Sentenced to five years suspended and $2,345 in fines, restitution and costs for accommodation of the distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

John Adam Richardson, Martinsville, on July 28: Sentenced to five years with three years and six months suspended and $19,410.50 in restitution and costs for malicious wounding.

Martinsville Circuit Court:

Carl Anthony Harding, Martinsville, on June 2: Sentenced to 24 years with 23 years and one day suspended and $2,096 in costs for two counts enter structure to commit assault and battery, petit larceny third offense, an amended charge of petit larceny, and two charges of destruction of property less than $1,000.

Patricia Beth Inman, Collinsville, on June 2: Sentenced to 43 years suspended and $2,979.50 in costs for two counts of possess heroin with intent to distribute, two counts of possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possess schedule III drug, possess drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon.

Lonnie Eugene Kennedy, Martinsville, on June 2: Sentenced to six years with four years and six months suspended and $2,195 in costs for assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruct or resist arrest.

Isiah Tyrone Millner, Martinsville, on June 2: Sentenced to 55 years with 32 years suspended and $3,125 in costs for two counts distribute cocaine third offense, an amended charge of distribute cocaine second offense, an amended charge of distribute cocaine first offense.

Leroy John Utter, Martinsville, on June 2: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and three months suspended and $3,678 in costs for distribute methamphetamine and distribute heroin. On July 20: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $1,653 in costs for possess heroin and possess fentanyl.

Constance Lynette Ellis, Collinsville, on June 10: Sentenced to two years suspended and $1,014.26 in costs for forging a public record and forgery of employment records. Additional charges of forging a public record and forgery of employment records were dismissed.

Marcus Antione Frasier, Martinsville, on June 13: Sentenced to two years suspended and $977 in fines and costs for assault and battery of a family member, and violation of a protective order. Two additional charges of violation of a protective order were dismissed.

Brandon Tarall Thomas, Martinsville, on June 14: Sentenced to eight years and $12,379.10 in restitution and costs for possessing a weapon by a violent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony second offense; charges of first degree murder, attempted murder, maliciously shoot at an occupied building, shoot in a public place causing injury, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless handling of a gun causing bodily injury, and a second charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony second offense were dismissed.

Shanelius Charles Hird, Martinsville, on June 14: Sentenced to 19 years suspended and $3,818 for possess cocaine, fail to appear, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possess a gun while possessing a schedule I/II drug.

Sara Mosby Hodge, Martinsville, on June 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $860 in costs for and amended charge of possession of a gun by a non-violent felon. A charge of fail to appear was dismissed.

Patrick County Circuit Court:

Leonard Wayne Dalton, Meadows of Dan, on June 1: Sentenced to 35 years with 26 years and 11 months suspended and $2,623 in costs for two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties and indecent liberties by custodian. On June 3: Charges of sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and object sexual penetration were dismissed.

Erik Derelle Farris, no address listed, on June 1: Three counts of sale of schedule I/II drugs, two counts of conspiracy to sell scheduled I/II drugs, two counts of fail to appear were all dismissed.

Kimberly Gail Cave, Mt. Airy, N.C., on June 14: Sentenced to one year suspended and $1,537.52 in restitution and costs for petit larceny.

Craig Steven Snow, Covington, Texas, on June 14: Sentenced to four years with three year and eight months suspended and $7,108 in restitution and costs for burglary at night to commit a felony, and grand larceny.