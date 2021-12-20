Martinsville Farmers' Market gets Governors' grant

The Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is one of eight projects that will receive almost $160,000 in total funding through the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program.

The City of Martinsville will receive $4,088 to purchase shades to shield produce and vendors from the sun, commercial grade scales and a storage shed for the market.

"This grant funding is a great opportunity for C-PEG (Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth) and the City of Martinsville to assist with the customer experience at our Farmers' Market," Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins wrote by e-mail. "This season we had over 11,000 customers and $11,896 in EBT and SNAP transactions which helped to stretch food budgets for families most in need."

In addition to securing items when the market is closed, the new shed will serve as an office for the market manager.

"Shades will provide protection from the sun for both vendors and their delicious produce and food products, and the storage shed will provide some privacy for SNAP customers and allow us to securely store equipment and signage that is used to enhance our customers' experience at the Farmers' Market," wrote Watkins.

The Callaway Cannery and Glade Hill Community Canneries in Franklin County were awarded $25,000 for the purchase of replacement boilers at both facilities, which have been in operation for 80 years.

"With agriculture as our largest industry and often the biggest driver of our rural economies, making targeted investments that our farmers and food producers rely on is vitally important," stated Northam in a press release. "These grants will help to diversify Virginia's agriculture across every corner of the Commonwealth. I congratulate the community on putting forward such compelling projects and thank them for their partnership."

The AFID Infrastructure Program funds a wide variety of projects that will have a direct impact both on producers through infrastructure improvement, and on consumers by expanding access to fresh, local products, the release states.

Said Watkins: "We are truly grateful for this additional funding through the AFID Infrastructure Program and the City's support."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

