Martinsville files to resume jury trials with Virginia Supreme Court

On March 16, Gov. Ralph Northam requested a declaration of a judicial emergency in all district and circuit courts in the state, which Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Donald Lemons honored that same day.
That declaration has been extended 13 times, most recently on Dec. 3, and will remain in effect through Jan. 3, 2021.
The order suspends non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts and extends the deadlines of those suspended proceedings.
Unless a court has requested and received a specific exception from the State Supreme Court, all civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, have been suspended.
A panel of three Justices in consultation with the Office of the Executive Secretary approved a plan for the resumption of jury trials in Danville and Pittsylvania County Circuit Courts effective Nov. 25, with the first jury trial set for last week.
But Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett said that Judge G. Carter Greer entered an order on Dec. 4 providing that "no jury trials shall take place [in Martinsville] on or before Jan. 3, 2021."
"This is because the Resumption of Jury Trial application for Martinsville Circuit Court has not yet been approved by the Supreme Court," Pritchett said.
Plan approval contains a 30-day delay before jury trials are allowed to be scheduled. This gives the court time to make last-minute adjustments and to comply with any additional requirements the approval may require."
Excluded from the order are arraignments, bail reviews, protective order cases, emergency child custody or protection cases and civil commitment hearings and judges are free to exercise their discretion with regard to cases where the defendant is incarcerated.
Pritchett said there is no way to know how many trials have had to be postponed or delayed because of COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
"I will suggest that no one knows this with any real degree of certainty," he said. "Reasons for continuance are personal to each case, and we don't cite COVID infection or fear of COVID as reason for re-scheduling. We do know that all jury trials have been deferred since March by Judicial Emergency Order."
Caseload statistics of the circuit courts on file with the state show the number of cases have been trending upward in Henry and Pittsylvania counties while Patrick County and the cities of Martinsville and Danville are trending downward for the period beginning Jan. 19 through Oct. 20 of this year compared to the same period last year.
Henry County averaged 411 cases per month in circuit court last year, and this year that number has been 445. The total number of filings from Jan. 19 through Oct. 20 this year have been 4,448 compared to 4,180 in 2019.
Pittsylvania County averaged 371 per month this year compared to 344 last year. The total number of cases for the period in 2019 grew from 3,530 to 3,714 this year.
The caseload in Danville has dropped from an average of 359 per month last year to 344 this year. In 2019 there were 3,697 cases filed between Jan. 19 and Oct. 20 and this year there have been 3,268 for the same period.
Martinsville has had an average of 180 cases per month this year compared to 187 last year. Total cases this year are 1,723 compared to 1,839 last year.
Patrick County has seen the most significant decrease in the region with 2,307 cases last year and 1,654 this year. That is an average of 192 cases per month in 2020 compared to 214 cases in 2019.
A person who pleads not guilty has the right to a trial by judge or jury. While local judges have been trying cases where the defendant is incarcerated, jury trials have been continued - which begs the question - have the number of cases decided by a judge vs. a jury increased because people don't want to wait?
"No one knows this with any real degree of certainty," Pritchett said. "The court doesn't ask this question and the clerk certainly doesn't hear anything in court that would require it to be stated in the court order."
Pritchett said until the Judicial Emergency is lifted, the court will continue to give precedence to emergencies as defined in the declaration and in the meantime, his office will continue to accept case filings and dispose of as much work as is allowed to be heard and completed.
"It is a pretty safe bet that the emergency will continue to be extended, 21 days per Order, into 2021, and Judge Greer will extend the jury trial moratorium to coincide with successive emergency periods," Pritchett said. "Unless the court received permission to continue jury trials under strict protective guidelines to protect jurors and other trial participants."
One other factor: On Friday Jennifer Ashworth of the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office, sent an email to say that that office and the court would be closed until Dec. 22 because of a positive case of COVID-19. There were no other details.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.