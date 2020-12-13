Martinsville files to resume jury trials with Virginia Supreme Court

Pittsylvania County averaged 371 per month this year compared to 344 last year. The total number of cases for the period in 2019 grew from 3,530 to 3,714 this year.

The caseload in Danville has dropped from an average of 359 per month last year to 344 this year. In 2019 there were 3,697 cases filed between Jan. 19 and Oct. 20 and this year there have been 3,268 for the same period.

Martinsville has had an average of 180 cases per month this year compared to 187 last year. Total cases this year are 1,723 compared to 1,839 last year.

Patrick County has seen the most significant decrease in the region with 2,307 cases last year and 1,654 this year. That is an average of 192 cases per month in 2020 compared to 214 cases in 2019.

A person who pleads not guilty has the right to a trial by judge or jury. While local judges have been trying cases where the defendant is incarcerated, jury trials have been continued - which begs the question - have the number of cases decided by a judge vs. a jury increased because people don't want to wait?

"No one knows this with any real degree of certainty," Pritchett said. "The court doesn't ask this question and the clerk certainly doesn't hear anything in court that would require it to be stated in the court order."