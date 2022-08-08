Martinsville goes back to school

The first day of school went without a hitch at Patrick Henry Elementary, Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle School, Martinsville High School and Clearview Early Learning Center.

"We're glad for everyone to be back," said Superintendent Zebedee Talley outside, in front of Patrick Henry Elementary School on Monday morning. "We are looking forward to the new school year."

Patrick Henry Principal Cameron Cooper hugged students and welcomed them back as they got out of cars in front of the school while teacher Pete Scouras cleared a safe path for students to follow.

At Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon, armed with a portable loudspeaker, bellowed out instructions to arriving students, smiling all the while.

Several students ran to School Resource Officer Shane McPeek and hugged him.

At Clearview Early Learning Center, Director Sheilah Williams said everything went smoothly Monday morning.

"This year the kids were ready to get off the bus, get out of the car and get inside," said Williams. "I don't know what it was, but there weren't too many sad good-byes this morning."

At Martinsville Middle School, Instructional Coordinator Stephanie Boyd welcomed the students off their buses and directed them towards the cafeteria before the school day officially started.

Over at Albert Harris Elementary School, Principal Renee Brown gave students a warm welcome by taking pictures, giving hugs and saying encouraging words, calling them out by their names and asking how their summer was.

Each student received a sticker with the number of his or her bus to make it easier to get the right bus at the end of the day. They wore those stickers on their shirts all day.

The kids all looked excited to be returning, many of them swiftly walking off of their buses to the open arms of the teachers who were waiting by the front door of the school to welcome them back. One teacher held a sign saying "celebrate" to begin the new school year.