Diplomas were awarded to 116 Martinsville High School students Saturday morning during a commencement program at Dan Greene Memorial Stadium.

On an unusually cool and breezy morning for late May, family and friends gathered in the stands as the seniors for the class of 2023 entered the field double-file during the "Pomp and Circumstance" processional.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, and the National Anthem was performed by the Martinsville High School Band.

Dr. Aji Dixon, principal of Martinsville High School, welcomed everyone to this year's graduation.

"What you did to get to this point will have to be repeated in life," Dixon said to the graduating students. "We love you. You're always ours, no matter what."

The Martinsville High School Gospel Choir performed "Kingdom," and Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr. offered greetings.

"Every class at Martinsville High School gets better and better," Talley said. "If you dream it, you can be it. There will be a time when you'll have to encourage yourself."

Talley recognized Mayor LC Jones, Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls and Councilman Lawrence Mitchell for attending.

"They actually love Martinsville and support me 150%," said Talley. "There is no place I'd rather be."

Brief words were delivered by Class President Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton and Senior Representative Charles McKinley Edwards, and then Dixon led the awarding of diplomas.

After the graduates had received their diplomas, Dixon declared the students as having completed the requirements of their high school education. The Martinsville High School Band played "Pageantry" as the recessional at the conclusion of the commencement.

Also attending were school board members Chair Donna Dillard, Vice Chair Yvonne Givens, Toney Jones and Michael Williamson.

Joining Talley were Dr. Angilee Downing, assistant superintendent; Travis Clemons, executive director of administrative services; and Dr. Cynthia Tarpley, executive director of special education and student services.

Among the graduates, named to the National Technical Honor Society were: Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Jalik Kayvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe'l Malik Cook, Christian Alexander Scott Eames, Nadia Jazmin Flores, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Nasia Te Quarius Hairston, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Ludwin Isai Lopez-Chavez, Natalia Janae Martin, Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, Amanda Marie Mosser, Faith Elena Munoz, Joseph Hunter Nguyen, Ashlynn McKenzie Patten, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton, Kayla Marie Solomon and Samantha Reese Wall.

Recognized as BETA Club members: Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Katelin Elizabeth Boyd, Hayden Elise Calfee, Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Lizbeth Jaramillo Mata, Usman Amer Khan, Natalia Janae Martin, Faith Elena Munoz, Ashlynn McKenzie Patten, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton and Samantha Reese Wall.

National Honor Society members: Kemitri Keyvon Blackwell, Jalik Kayvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe'l Malik Cook, Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Ludwin Isai Lopez-Chavez, Natalia Janae Martin Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, Amanda Marie Mosser, Joseph Hunter Nguyen, Myia Shante Pettie, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton, Aysha Sonay Robles, Samantha Reese Wall.

"Big M" Certificate gradudates (3.7 current GPA): Tanaysia Janae Blackstock, Mikiyah Kimoria Carter, Hannah Divine Hairston, Nasia Te Quarius Hairston, Camryn Savannah James, Usman Amer Khan, Allanah Monique Milton, Deonna Nichelle Street, Samantha Reese Wall, Dreshawn Darrell Young.

"Big M" Trophy graduates (3.7 cumulative GPA): Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe'l Malik Cook, Christian Alexander Scott Eames, James Demetrius Farris Jr., Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Natalia Janae Martin, Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, Amanda Marie Mosser, Faith Elena Munoz, Josephy Hunter Nguyen, RG Vincent Olea, Ashlynn McKenzie, Patten, Myia Shante Pettie, Ciara Monique Ramey, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton, Kayla Marie Solomon.

Superintendent's list (4.0 cumulative GPA or higher): Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe'l Malik Cook, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Katherine Marie Hall, Natalia Janae Martin, Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, Josephy Hunter Nguyen, Kayla Marie Solomon.