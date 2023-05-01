Former Henry County deputy Rayshaun O’Shea Gravely, 23, of 505 Glendale St., Martinsville, was indicted on Monday on charges of strangulation, a Class 6 felony, malicious wounding, a Class 3 felony, and abduction, a Class 5 felony.

A Criminal Complaint filed by Captain of Police Operations Sandy Hines states that on Dec. 24, Gravely grabbed a woman by her neck and choked her “until she felt like she was going out.” She could not breathe, “and everything started going blurry.” The accused struck her in her left eye with a closed fist, causing a wound that required five stitches, and twisted her arm, the Complaint states.

The woman ran into the bathroom where she gathered herself and called 911, the report states. While she was on the phone with the 911 center, he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the bedroom, where he sat on her so that she could not get up or leave, it states. She was taken by ambulance to the emergency room, where she was treated, the report states.

Gravely is due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on May 9 at 9 a.m.

His indictments were among 82 indictments handed down Monday by a Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury. Fifty-one were certified indictments.

There were 31 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments. In order to prevent the defendants from receiving prior notice of the arrest warrants and possibly fleeing, a judge ordered that the indictments be sealed until served or for no more than five days.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Charges of cruelty

Eyann Malik Martin, 24, of Martinsville was indicted on charges of cruelty/injury to children, after officers who went to his house on Aug. 21 to serve a warrant found a child alone with Martin, who was asleep on the couch, with what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia beside him, and unimpeded access to stairs down to a basement, where the child could have fallen.

Martin also was charged with animal cruelty. While officers were there, Officer C.J. Griffith went to the rear of the house, where he saw “a very dilapidated dog house with a small brown and brindle dog cable tied to it,” a Criminal Complaint states. There were three food bowls that had “only muddy and stagnant water” which had mosquito larva actively growing. There was no food, and “the dog was extreme[ly] emaciated.” The dog tried to walk to the officer but fell over twice in its attempts, the report states. When he bent down to remove the cable from the dog’s neck, the officer “smelled a strong odor of decay coming from the dog itself,” due to large open wounds.

Additionally, Martin was indicted on charges of possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

Shots at Roosky’s

Brian Christopher Agnew of 214 College St., Apt. B., Martinsville, 48, was indicted for possession of firearm by violent convicted felon. The criminal complaint filed by Lt. J.B. Lovell states that on Dec. 9 the officer was called to Roosky’s in reference to a fight in progress with shots being fired. As he arrived, he saw a black vehicle pulling out of the parking lot and a group of people walking beside it. One of the men in the group grabbed the driver’s side window, breaking it as he was trying to pull it out.

The group all began pointed at the car as it was driving off, screaming to the officer that he had a gun, the report states. The officer stopped the vehicle a short distance later and found the accused, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver said there was no firearm in the vehicle, giving permission to search it, and a search uncovered a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat.

A criminal history check revealed that Agnew is a convicted felon, the report states.

Assault on officer

Tavia Brook Grant of Martinsville, 22, was indicted on charges of assault and batter of a police officer, a Class 6 felony. The Criminal Complaint states that on Feb. 12, Officer Alfredo Huerta responded to a disorderly person who was kicking and spitting on ER staff at Sovah Health. When he arrived, the report states, Grant had “spit running down her mouth, had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and was urinating on herself.”

ER staff refused to treat her because of her behavior towards staff, the report states, adding that one nurse had been assaulted. Grant punched the officer, the report states, and was placed under arrest for multiple charges.

She was charged with assault and batter on law enforcement officer and battery on health care provider.

Secured bail was set at $3,000.

Strangled and cut

Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, of 492 Fuller St., was indicted on charges of strangulation, malicious aggravated wounding and attempted murder in the first degree in connection with an incident on Sept. 5 at an apartment on Mountain Road. The victim, Sherri Lynn Horsley, had suffered severe cut wounds to both sides of her neck, as well as severe blood loss, a Criminal Complaint filed by Sgt. J.L. Vaughan states. She stated that Hairston, whom she knows as “Ant,” had choked her, then cut her.

Abduction and wounding

David Blane Doyle, 38, of Martinsville, was indicted on charges of abduction, a Class 5 felony, and malicious wounding, a Class 3 felony. The Criminal Complaint filed by an Officer Mason states that the officer responded to The Getty Mart in reference to an EMS trauma call on Jan. 15. The victim was shirtless and bleeding from his hand. The victim said he was at his boyfriend’s home at 1305 Edwards Lane when the couple started arguing about unfounded accusations. Doyle was threatening to cut the victim’s throat and refused to let him leave the house, the Complaint states. The victim managed to fight away to get out and run to the gas station for help. He had an apparent laceration to his left middle finger, bleeding, scratches on both sides of his neck and under his chin and neck area.

Other indictments:

Katherine Anne Barlow of Bassett, 50: possess methamphetamine, Aug. 2, 2022

Michele Lynn Barr of Martinsville, 65: possess methamphetamine on or about May 15, 2022; and possess heroin, on or about May 15; and possess cocaine, all Class 5 felony charges

Jeffrey Scott Bridgeman of Martinsville, 50: on or about April 3, 2022, possess methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony

Stephanie Lynn Carter of Collinsville, 39: possess methamphetamine on or about May 19, a Class 5 felony

Marshall Lee Felton of Martinsville, 20: on or about Oct. 5, possess methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony

David Lamont Hairston of Martinsville, 43, on or about Nov. 10: possess cocaine, a Class 5 felony

Mary Rigney Mays of Axton, 63, on or about June 1: possess methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony

Erica Noel Messick of Danville, 34, on or about May 17, Class 6 felony of possess ammunition, after having been convicted of a felony (larceny of an animal on Jan. 1, 2008)

Brittany Nicole Odberg, 37, of Martinsville: on or about Sept. 22, possess methamphetamine, and possess fentanyl, both Class 5 felonies

Christina Kaur Signh of Martinsville, 35: on or about July 17, possess cocaine, a Class 5 felony, and possess a firearm at the same time, a Class 6 felony

Brian Marquis Tucker of Collinsville, 38, on or about Jan. 10: possess ammunition, having been convicted of a violent felony

Ashley Nicole Wyatt of Bassett, 35, on or about Jan. 29: possess methamphetamine and possess fentanyl, Class 5 felonies

James Anthony Barbour, 31, of Martinsville: on or about Sept. 28, possess a stun weapon after having been convicted of a nonviolent felony; possess oxycodone, third or subsequent offense, a Class U felony; sell hydrocodone, third or subsequent offense; and sell cocaine, third or subsequent offense; all Class U felonies

James Hampton Guilliams, 58, of 711 Pace St., Martinsville: on or about Sept. 25, statutory burglary

Michael Wayne Hale, 47, of Ferrum, on or about Oct. 20: falsify consent form on a firearm, a Class 5 felony.

Asanti O’Bryan Hodge of 1100 Highland St., Martinsville, 38, on or about Nov. 26: malicious wounding

Christopher Demar Hughes, 31, of Martinsville: on or about Jan. 24, possess firearm by violent convicted felon; possess/transport ammunition by convicted felon; possess/transport weapon by convicted felon; and receipt of a stolen firearm, all Class 6 felonies

Sherard Lofell Waller, 49, of 1400 Lee St., Martinsville: fail to register as a sex offender, a Class 6 felony.

Garnett Renee Cantlin, on or about April 11, failure to appear for arraignment on possess methamphetamine

Dana Donnell Hairston: on or about March 20, failure to appear

Cleophus Verdell O’Neil Jr. on or about Feb. 23, fail to appear

Timothy Lee Smith, on or about April 11: fail to appear

Daniel Kurt Spencer, on or about March 16: fail to appear

Cory Jemond Cunningham of 719 Prospect Hill Drive, Martinsville, 38, on or about Oct. 19, maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle, putting a life in peril, a Class 4 felony, and attempted murder in the first degree, a Class 4 felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a Class U felony.