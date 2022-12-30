Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County Association of REALTORS officers and awards

The Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County Association of REALTORS (MHPCAR) installed new leadership for 2023 at a luncheon on Dec. 8 at New College Institute.
New MHPCAR President Sarah Baker, with Cockram Realty, was sworn in by past president Gina Ashbrook. Other 2023 officers are: president-elect Johnny Lambert, vice president Edd Martin, past president Missy Bateman and directors Ramona Adams, Doris Berry, Lindsey Puckett, Warren Rodgers, Catherine Thomas and Liz Wolchko.
Bateman presented Affiliate of the Year to Barry Young of MBY Home Inspections and REALTOR of the Year to Johnny Lambert of United Country Lambert Realty.
Baker recognized Bateman as outgoing president and Ashbrook and Curtis Cahil as outgoing directors.