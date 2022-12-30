 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County Association of REALTORS officers and awards

  • 0

The Martinsville, Henry and Patrick County Association of REALTORS (MHPCAR) installed new leadership for 2023 at a luncheon on Dec. 8 at New College Institute.

New MHPCAR President Sarah Baker, with Cockram Realty, was sworn in by past president Gina Ashbrook. Other 2023 officers are: president-elect Johnny Lambert, vice president Edd Martin, past president Missy Bateman and directors Ramona Adams, Doris Berry, Lindsey Puckett, Warren Rodgers, Catherine Thomas and Liz Wolchko.

Bateman presented Affiliate of the Year to Barry Young of MBY Home Inspections and REALTOR of the Year to Johnny Lambert of United Country Lambert Realty.

Baker recognized Bateman as outgoing president and Ashbrook and Curtis Cahil as outgoing directors.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Uptown Partnership gets new life

Uptown Partnership gets new life

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Christmas on Mulberry

Christmas on Mulberry

There are many beautifully decorated homes on Mulberry Road, but none more reserved, yet spectacular, than the home of Tim Martin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. Navy has been employing dolphins and sea lions for more than 60 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert