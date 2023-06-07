Police officers in the city and county gathered at the Martinsville Police Station early Tuesday and headed out for a run that will end in Danville.

About 15 officers with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered at police headquarters in uptown Martinsville at 7 a.m. to begin their leg of a journey that eventually will end in Richmond.

“The mobile command center will be behind us,” said Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher. “All of us won’t be running the entire 30 miles to Danville. We’ll be rotating the whole time and whoever is not running will be riding in the command center.”

They call themselves the “Guardians of the Flame Team,” a group of officers who volunteer to carry the Virginia Special Olympics Flame of Hope Torch from the Martinsville City Municipal Building on West Church Street to Riverside Drive in Danville.

Among the runners with the Martinsville Police Department was Alfredo Huerta, a veteran runner who completed the Boston Marathon for the fifth time in April. Huerta has completed more the 30 marathons.

Each summer, law enforcement officials from across Virginia carry the Flame of Hope on a 1,900-mile journey to the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Game Ceremony in Richmond. This eight-day torch run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 300 law enforcement agencies across Virginia.

All the relays will converge in Richmond on June 9 for the lighting of the cauldron during the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

In addition to Fincher, leading the runners Tuesday morning was Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

LC Jones, the mayor of Martinsville, put on a safety helmet and rode along in one of Martinsville’s four new electric bikes.

The new e-bikes are assisted with battery power. When a rider pedals, a small motor on the bicycle helps when needed, making a climb up hills or on rough terrain easier.

“I tried one out when they first came in,” Fincher said. “I pedaled a few times and all of a sudden I was going 20 miles per hour.”

Fincher said officers on bike patrol in the City would often be called to a location and by the time they got there they were too exhausted from the ride to be able to offer much assistance.

“With these e-bikes, an officer will not only be able to get to the scene quickly, but will be able to provide the proper assistance when they get there,” Fincher said.

The torch run was created to provide local law enforcement officers an opportunity to volunteer with Virginia Special Olympics in the communities where they live and serve. The Piedmont 9 Torch Run begins in Patrick County, heads east through the cities of Martinsville and Danville, then north to Chatham, into Campbell County and finally in the city of Lynchburg. From their, another regional team takes the torch and continues toward Richmond.

Special Olympics Virginia’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.