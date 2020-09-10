Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club in need of funds to make it through the pandemic

What did you do with your old pair of eyeglasses when you got those latest designer specs? Perhaps you threw them away, but most likely you have them tucked away in a drawer somewhere, never to be used again.
Many low-income people lack access to basic eye-care services, and despite a long-standing program, many people with spare eyeglasses do not know there is a simple way to help.
Lion Clubs International recycles eyeglasses, in fact, the Lions have perfected the art of correcting refractive errors in used lenses.
When you donate your old eyeglasses to the local Lions Club, the glasses are shipped to a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, where trained volunteers sort, clean and determine the prescription strengths of the glasses.
Volunteers at the recycling center package the prepared glasses and store them until a person in need can be matched with a pair.
Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club President Andrew Palmer says the local club “provides about 50 pairs of eyeglasses a year to residents of Martinsville and Henry County.”
“Our first priority is children and students, after that the elderly, then we move to the middle-age category,” Palmer said. “We currently have a back-log of roughly 25 pending applications.”
Palmer said once a person is approved for a pair of glasses and an eye exam, he or she is sent to National Optical in Martinsville. The club pays for the exam, and the eyeglasses are free of charge.
The local Lions Club has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic. The ability to fund the eyeglasses program is covered largely by the profits they make selling brooms.
“We typically sell the brooms at festivals such as the Fieldale Heritage Festival, Octoberfest and the Bassett Festival,” Palmer said. “We have not been able to participate in any festival this year because of COVID and we have pending applications to provide eye glasses for people that can’t afford them.”
Palmer and local Lions Club Secretary Cliff Rood set up last weekend at the Food Lion in Stanleytown at the Ridgewood Shopping Center and asked for donations.
Although the Sirloin House in Martinsville is temporarily closed because of an employee contracted COVID-19, when it is open the club meets there on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, at 6:30 p.m.
Guests are welcome, and new members are desired.
