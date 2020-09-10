Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club in need of funds to make it through the pandemic

What did you do with your old pair of eyeglasses when you got those latest designer specs? Perhaps you threw them away, but most likely you have them tucked away in a drawer somewhere, never to be used again.

Many low-income people lack access to basic eye-care services, and despite a long-standing program, many people with spare eyeglasses do not know there is a simple way to help.

Lion Clubs International recycles eyeglasses, in fact, the Lions have perfected the art of correcting refractive errors in used lenses.

When you donate your old eyeglasses to the local Lions Club, the glasses are shipped to a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, where trained volunteers sort, clean and determine the prescription strengths of the glasses.

Volunteers at the recycling center package the prepared glasses and store them until a person in need can be matched with a pair.

Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club President Andrew Palmer says the local club “provides about 50 pairs of eyeglasses a year to residents of Martinsville and Henry County.”

“Our first priority is children and students, after that the elderly, then we move to the middle-age category,” Palmer said. “We currently have a back-log of roughly 25 pending applications.”