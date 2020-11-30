Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center has urgent need for overnight volunteers

Two weeks after opening for its second winter, the MHC Warming Center already has had to close one night because of a lack of volunteers.

The center operates when the temperature drops below 35 degrees, providing a hot meal and a safe place to sleep on cold nights for those in need. Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Beechnut Lane in Martinsville has once again agreed to provide the space.

Because of the weather forecast, organizers had planned to open Sunday and every other night this week. But without volunteers available to check in guests and stay overnight, the center had to close Sunday.

“We had to turn two guests away, but thankfully we could get them a hotel for the night,” MHC Warming Center coordinators wrote on the Facebook page Sunday. “However, that’s not financially possible for the rest of the season.”

Temperatures are predicted to dip to 25 degrees overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday. The center urgently needs volunteers in order to remain open this week, and for the rest of the winter. Those interested are encouraged to join the Facebook group, MHC Warming Center volunteers, and sign up for a shift.