Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center has urgent need for overnight volunteers

Two weeks after opening for its second winter, the MHC Warming Center already has had to close one night because of a lack of volunteers.
The center operates when the temperature drops below 35 degrees, providing a hot meal and a safe place to sleep on cold nights for those in need. Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Beechnut Lane in Martinsville has once again agreed to provide the space.
Because of the weather forecast, organizers had planned to open Sunday and every other night this week. But without volunteers available to check in guests and stay overnight, the center had to close Sunday.
“We had to turn two guests away, but thankfully we could get them a hotel for the night,” MHC Warming Center coordinators wrote on the Facebook page Sunday. “However, that’s not financially possible for the rest of the season.”
Temperatures are predicted to dip to 25 degrees overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday. The center urgently needs volunteers in order to remain open this week, and for the rest of the winter. Those interested are encouraged to join the Facebook group, MHC Warming Center volunteers, and sign up for a shift.
“We are seeing a dramatic decrease in the volunteer involvement this year. The fact that we’re having trouble staffing it this early is a concern,” MHC Warming Center Coordinator Cristen Anderson said. “Even with COVID, individuals in our community are still in need of somewhere warm to sleep. We cannot continue to function without volunteers.”
Helpers are needed to check in guests from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., then serve dinner, help guests with bedding and stay overnight, from about 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Overnight volunteers are provided a place to sleep.
Volunteer training has gone virtual this year and is only 10 minutes long, “so it's convenient to participate and learn how to help,” Anderson said.
Anderson and MHC Warming Center Operations Coordinator Ariel Johnson, who are both social workers, say they’ve seen an increased number of people in the region needing shelter and other services since the pandemic started.
At the same time, “the fears associated with COVID-19” have made it harder to recruit help to staff the center, they said.
On the Facebook page, they wrote, “We want to reassure you all that we are following CDC’s recommendations in regards to operating sheltering services for those experiencing homelessness. It is our utmost duty/responsibility to ensure the safety of both our volunteers and guests.”
Pandemic precautions
The risk of COVID-19 spreading among the homeless population has been very low so far, Johnson said. She described a regional program that recently provided free COVID-19 testing for people experiencing homelessness in Roanoke and surrounding areas. Out of about 1,000 tests, only one person tested positive, she said.
“I feel like the folks experiencing homelessness are not the ones you’re going to contract it from. They already had a level of social isolation before COVID,” Johnson said. If anything, she added, “It’s going to be one of us [volunteers] that gives it to one of the guests.”
And the MHC Warming Center is taking plenty of precautions to prevent that from happening. All volunteers and guests are screened before entering the center. An anonymous donor gave 300 masks for guests to use.
Inside the church's fellowship hall, cots and chairs are spaced several feet apart. Last year, dinners were served buffet-style, but this year, only one person makes plates for everyone to minimize contact. Each guest has an individual plastic tote to store their bedding and belongings.
“COVID brings a whole new layer of complication to the center,” Anderson said.
For one thing, “We are finding it difficult to find cleaning supplies.” The center could also use donations of mini hand sanitizer for guests to take with them, she said.
So far, there’s been plenty of space to practice distancing at the center, organizers said. But distancing has its downsides.
“Guests used to sit and play board games at night,” Anderson said. Not anymore. “You can’t play cards while social distancing. It’s the little things you don’t think about.”
A community effort
This season, the MHC Warming Center opened Nov. 15, which is earlier than last year. At this time in 2019, organizers were still seeking volunteers, donations, transportation, and a location to get the shelter off the ground.
A group of community volunteers spearheaded efforts to start a new warming center last year after the previous shelter at the Salvation Army in Martinsville shut down because of lack of manpower, funds and space.
Once Forest Hills Presbyterian Church offered to host the center, it took more than a month to get through the insurance and inspection process to be able to start operating. The new MHC Warming Center ended up opening just before New Year’s.
“We are so thankful that Forest Hills has opened their facility to us again, so that process was much easier than last year,” Anderson said. “Personally, I'm thankful for the additional leaders who have stepped up this year.”
Johnson has taken over the daily operations of the center, while Brittany Belcher, Brittany Scott and Hailey Richardson have taken on leadership roles to help with food, volunteer coordination and transportation, Anderson said.
“It truly takes a village, and without these ladies, we wouldn't be opening,” she said.
COVID challenges
The pandemic has opened up new federal funding to help agencies secure housing for people in need. The CARES Act provided money for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels or other temporary housing during the pandemic, Anderson and Johnson said.
However, they said, agencies have had problems finding lodging options willing to work with them due to the stigma and stereotypes around homelessness. Some hotels refused to rent to homeless people, despite the federal grant funds available to pay for the rooms.
Also, CARES Act funds expire at the end of December, which will leave more people without shelter.
Since the pandemic began, Johnson said, “those folks who do not have homes are having to develop new ways to essentially survive.”
For organizations that serve people without permanent homes, the pandemic has caused “a level of difficulty in reaching those that are unstably housed due to the closings of businesses and organizations that have provided services to these folks in the past,” Johnson said.
“For example, many of our folks from last year spent a lot of their daytime hours in the library to escape the cold weather until our center opens at night,” she added. “A lot of our folks depend on access to wifi to interact via telecommunications. A lot of restaurants and companies that provide free access to wifi are closed to the public, so that resource is lost.”
