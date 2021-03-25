Martinsville, Henry County will enter mediation on reversion

Depending on the outcome of the mediated sessions, more time might be needed, but if the “disagreements over proposed terms and conditions are reduced, then multiple days for oral presentations may be unnecessary,” Conmy said.

Jeremy Carroll, counsel to Henry County, told the commission he was hopeful the scheduled mediation would be productive.

“We will mediate in late April and hopefully report a successful outcome,” he said during CLG’s meeting Thursday. “Both parties are going to move forward and attempt to resolve the disputes.”

Stephen Piepgrass, counsel to Martinsville, indicated that he also was hopeful about the outcome of the mediation process.

Neither attorney discussed specific issues that might be considered in mediation.

The CLG had given both parties until March 5 to respond to a list of questions from the commission. The details of those questions has not been disclosed.

The lawyers for Martinsville and Henry County instead filed a request to delay, and the new date for the answers to those questions to be submitted was pushed to May 28.