Martinsville-Henry County's outdoors opportunities increasingly are becoming big factors for the community.

“Now, since this is the first year that we had a way to collect data, it will serve as a baseline with the understanding that this is only for trail users who go by that one spot on the trail.”

She said the Smith River Trail System "appeared to be busy – consistently" -- but there are no comparative figures available.

Stinnett also said she didn’t have precise figures for Philpott Lake -- and that the pandemic-affected 2020 is an aberration – but that she knew that in a recent year Philpott Lake had 800,000 visitors to the park.

She also pointed to activities on the Dan and Smith Rivers as being keys for kayak/canoe/boat rentals and guided fishing tours. There is the blueway water trail, too.

Celebration of the newest section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail occurred in late 2019 and was heralded for its importance to the area’s recreational opportunity.

“The trail figuratively and literally connects the city of Martinsville and Henry County,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said at its dedication ceremony. “The city and the county have many cooperative efforts. This is just the latest and the prettiest.”

Said Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson: “When the trail system started here many years ago, there were folks that thought — ‘what a waste; what do we need with a trail?’ — but time has proven that wrong, and it is now utilized by hundreds of our residents on a daily basis, and it’s a generator for tourism to our community for those who love hiking, biking, and walking.”

Steven Doyle and Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.

