Martinsville-Henry County's outdoors opportunities increasingly are becoming big factors for the community.

A blog has ranked the Martinsville-Henry County area as among Virginia’s seven small towns with big outdoor personalities.
That nod came from virginia.org, which highlighted such fixtures as Philpott Lake, the Dick & Willie Trail and the Smith River as the key elements.
Martinsville has long been a tourist destination for NASCAR fans, but increasingly the region has become known for all those outdoors things to do.
There virtually is an opportunity for all sorts of interests.
Cycling and walking the Dick & Willie Trail has become one of the most popular choices. The first of six portions of the nearly 11-mile trail system was built in 2010, and now all six of them are open.
Tourists will also get to learn some of the history of the region through the many placards that describe how the trail was built along an old railway system.
The trail leads into the Smith River Sports Complex, which is a relatively new addition to the outdoor life in Henry County, having been built in 2009. That facility also has been transformed from a soccer complex into a bustling multipurpose outdoor center.
The addition of the Dick & Willie Trail segment, a golf driving range, a boat landing for the Smith River and an amphitheater have changed the whole impression for the complex. A Paw Park natural exercise facility for dogs also is about to open.
The sounds of golf balls being hit off the tee, kids playing on the playgrounds and fields can fill the air while one could easily soak in nature and float along the Smith River.
The Passage Rail Trail and Mountain Laurels Trails also give locals and tourists who love to hike and bike three separate options to enjoy, and the trails generally appeal to cyclists of all ages.
Whereas the trails will provide endless entertainment for cyclists and foot traffic, Philpott Lake will do just that for anyone with an affinity for water.
Philpott Lake is another crown jewel in Henry County’s outdoor crown. There are boat landings, quality fishing spots, campgrounds and trails to hike, and the marina has grown to accommodate more and more boats.
It’s difficult to determine just how many people partake of the facilities, said Beth Stinnett, tourism assistant & film coordinator for the Martinsville-Henry County EDC's Tourism & Film Division. But she points to the Dick & Willie as an example.
“At the start of 2020 we worked with a couple of partners and installed counters on the D&W Trail in several locations,” Stinnett wrote in an email. “Currently, there’s only one counter that is still in place, and it is located towards the Smith River Sport Complex trailhead.
“The total counted at that trailhead in 2020 was 69,401! Mind you that doesn’t count everyone on the Dick & Willie Trail as a whole – just the ones that passed by that counter.
“Now, since this is the first year that we had a way to collect data, it will serve as a baseline with the understanding that this is only for trail users who go by that one spot on the trail.”
She said the Smith River Trail System "appeared to be busy – consistently" -- but there are no comparative figures available.
Stinnett also said she didn’t have precise figures for Philpott Lake -- and that the pandemic-affected 2020 is an aberration – but that she knew that in a recent year Philpott Lake had 800,000 visitors to the park.
She also pointed to activities on the Dan and Smith Rivers as being keys for kayak/canoe/boat rentals and guided fishing tours. There is the blueway water trail, too.
Celebration of the newest section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail occurred in late 2019 and was heralded for its importance to the area’s recreational opportunity.
“The trail figuratively and literally connects the city of Martinsville and Henry County,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said at its dedication ceremony. “The city and the county have many cooperative efforts. This is just the latest and the prettiest.”
Said Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson: “When the trail system started here many years ago, there were folks that thought — ‘what a waste; what do we need with a trail?’ — but time has proven that wrong, and it is now utilized by hundreds of our residents on a daily basis, and it’s a generator for tourism to our community for those who love hiking, biking, and walking.”
Steven Doyle and Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.