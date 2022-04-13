Martinsville hospital's labor and delivery unit closes in "temporary pause"; doctor, congressman talk about decline in women's health care in rural areas

It’s Mayday in Southside for pregnant women, as May 1 will be the last day the hospital, Sovah Health-Martinsville, will have a labor and delivery unit.

Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare in Ridgeway met Monday with Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, to address the matter of declining medical care offered to women in rural areas.

The timing of the long-planned meeting was coincidental: Just before the pair met in the waiting room of her practice, the hospital announced that the labor and delivery unit would be closing effective May 2.

The notice sent Monday by the hospital to “all Sovah Health Employees, Physicians and Volunteers” states, “We are working closely with impacted employees in our OB unit to assist them during this transition and it is our hope that all staff will apply and be placed in open positions at our Martinsville or Danville campuses.”

Responding Wednesday to questions from the Bulletin, Sovah Health CEO Spencer Thomas sent a statement: “Effective May 2, 2022, we will temporarily pause OB delivery services at our Martinsville campus and will instead facilitate all deliveries at our Danville campus.”

“Sovah Health continuously evaluates the services we provide across our health system to ensure we are operating as effectively as possible and that the care we provide is reflective of what our community needs,” the statement reads. “As part of this effort, we assessed our obstetrics (OB) care model and found that the demographics and needs of our community have changed and deliveries have declined by 60% at our Martinsville campus since 2015. Therefore, we are implementing temporary changes while we work to create a new delivery model for OB care between Sovah’s two hospital campuses.”

While asking the hospital about the labor and delivery unit, the Bulletin also asked about reports in reduced staffing in the radiology department.

“Importantly, we are not closing our radiology services in Martinsville,” Thomas responded through the statement. “We transitioned our radiology service provider to Raleigh Radiology effective April 1, 2022. Patients can expect the same quality radiology services that are available today.”

Mbacke said that when she came to the area there was about a 60/40 ratio of Medicaid to private insurance providers being used by patients. Now, the ratio is 90/10 with pregnant patients and still around 60/40 for patients who are not pregnant.

Virginia Medicaid has not raised the rates it pays for pregnancy care in 10 years, she said.

Potential growth in Martinsville largely revolves around the older generation, so even though houses are being sold and revitalization efforts are going on, there has been a big decrease in need for pregnancy care, she said.

“It had been on a downward spiral for a long time. For a hospital to have a healthy labor and delivery [unit], they need to be delivering at least 500 babies a year,” Mbacke said. This keeps up competencies and allows the hospital to be prepared for emergencies.

“The hospital has said they’ve tried to recruit doctors, but haven’t been able to,” Mbacke said, and it has been hiring temporary doctors instead, which is very expensive. “For 30 days last month they paid a temporary doctor, but they only had two deliveries.”

“Since January 1, 2022 we have had a team of locums tenens physicians providing coverage for our Martinsville campus,” Thomas wrote. “This is common practice for hospitals across the country to fill gaps during physician absences and to ensure that coverage is still available for patients who need specific types of care.”

When Mbacke began working in the area in 2007, there were 10 other OB/GYN (obstetrics or gynecology) doctors who, she said, “were all busy and successful,” and the Martinsville hospital was actively recruiting more doctors.

Mbacke left Sovah Health-Martinsville last year and has been delivering her patients’ babies Eden, she said. This is the last week she will accept new pregnant patients. She decided to stop delivering babies for a number of reasons, she said.

“I will still do annual exams, STD screening, birth control, and primary care” and helping with menopause, Mbacke wrote Wednesday by email. “We will have a special focus on cancer screening and prevention. I will still do ultrasounds and will be here to help with confirming and diagnosing newly pregnant patients, but after the confirmation they will need care elsewhere.”

Now, Martinsville has one remaining practicing OB/GYN who is delivering babies in Danville, she said.

Pregnant patients who need delivery services can travel to Eden, North Carolina or to Roanoke, Mbacke said. But, this would cause Virginia Medicaid money to be used out of state.

“There’s a lot of patients who are not able to find a doctor unless they’re going to be willing to drive up to the clinic in Roanoke,” Mbacke said.

“They’re still going to show up” at the hospital in Martinsville, Mbacke said.

Mbacke said that just last week the hospital had a woman come in to the emergency room with abdominal pain who didn’t know she was pregnant and by the time she made it to labor and delivery, she had already delivered the 33-week-old infant in her pants.

Mbacke and Griffith were talking in the waiting room of her practice. During their conversation, as the congressman listened, his district assistant, Joshua Hess, sat taking notes.

On the topic of child mortality rates, Griffth said, “hospitals that are not prepared to do delivery … or if they claim to be prepared and they aren’t … the evidence was pretty clear in our hearing anecdotally that that’s a big part of the problem.”

Mbacke said that she doesn’t know if opening back up the labor and delivery unit would solve any of these issues.

“If you don’t have enough units, you can’t put the personnel and the machinery in to make sure that you’re reducing the possibility” of these situations, said Griffith.

While she does not have all the answers, Mbacke said, “I am saying that it is something we have to really look at because we can’t force them to open it back up.”

Mbacke brought up midwifery and doula services as possibilties to fill the need for pregnancy care.

Griffith said mobile medical units have been installed in Stuart about two months ago; they help cover the gap after Pioneer Hospital in Patrick County closed in 2017. Mbacke asked for more information to see if those could be used in a similar way in Martinsville.

At the end of their conversation, Griffith added, “I don’t know that we can solve anything, but if you see a problem or if you see a solution, please give us a call.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.