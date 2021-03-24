Martinsville is buzzing about becoming a bee city

A bee city is also required to form a working committee to handle these duties, and Edgerton assured council that members of the Blue Ridge Conservation, Piedmont Beekeepers Association and several other organizations will volunteer to see that any responsibilities are met.

Beside the welcoming signs that appear in various locations describing Martinsville as “a city without limits,” you likely would start to see signs designating Martinsville as a bee city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other obligations include an outreach to educate the public about the issues facing pollinators and how to help.

A native plants list must be created and notice given where they can be purchased and how best to integrate native plants into future city plantings.

The city also must pledge to reduce the use of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides and file an annual report and renewal fee to Xerces.

According to beecityusa.org, there are 130 bee cities in 43 states. The nearest to Martinsville are Lynchburg in Virginia and Bethania and Winston-Salem in North Carolina.

Boys and Girls Club honored