Martinsville is growing

Despite 125 Covid-related deaths and being often described as an aging community, the City of Martinsville has actually grown in population since last year.

Census data in 2020 released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Martinsville’s population declined 2.4% from 13,821 in 2010 to 13,485, but the Bureau’s population estimate program shows that number has grown to 13,517 in 2021. That’s a gain of 32 people.

By comparison, Henry County lost 5.9% of its population over the same 10-year period from 54,191 to 50,948 and is estimated to have decreased by another 700 people in the past year, a loss of 1.4%.

Patrick County declined by 4.8% over the same decade from 18,490 to 17,608, but managed to remain relatively unchanged at 17,602 according to the 2021 population estimate.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki told the Bulletin in August of last year that he wasn’t surprised by the loss.

“In recent decades we’ve seen a steady decline in Southwest Virginia,” said Towarnicki. “That number is consistent with other numbers throughout the region. I don’t see anything specific that points to Martinsville specifically. It’s a regional issue affecting rural areas in general.”

Whatever it is, Martinsville is managing to buck the regional trend and during a time when the life expectancy in the U.S. has fallen for the second year in a row. It is the first time in a century that life expectancy declined for two consecutive years.

“I’ve been a Realtor for more than 40 years,” said Martinsville Real Estate Agent Doris Berry. “This is the lowest our [housing] inventory has ever been, no question. I have never seen anything like it.”

Berry’s partner, Mary Rives, has been in the business for over 35 years and agreed with Berry. Rives son, Julian Mei, also sells houses and properties for a living.

“Even before Covid we were seeing a healthy upward trend indicating that people from all over the country were relocating to our community, particularly remote workers, young people and people ending their careers in large cities who were looking for a better place to live,” said Mei.

Aaron Rawls, a candidate for Martinsville City Council, asked City Attorney Eric Monday and Public Information Officer Kendall Davis at a question-and-answer session on reversion last month if the tax revenue in Martinsville was increasing or declining. Rawls then answered his own question by telling them that not only was the population increasing, but tax revenue was rising as well.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for FY2021 by city auditors Robinson, Farmer, Cox supports Rawls’ statement showing overall tax revenue in Martinsville has grown from $15.2 million in 2012 to $17.5 million in 2021.

Over the same period property taxes grew from $8.6 million to $9.4 million, local sales tax increased from $1.8 million to $2.3 million, meals taxes rose from $1.4 million to $2.1 million, business license tax went from $1.7 million to $1.9 million and other local taxes went up to over $1 million from $878,807.

Only one revenue category saw a decline and that was consumer utility taxes showing a decrease from $695,041 to $568,104.

The gains in population and tax revenue in Martinsville have occurred despite the number of housing units in the city declining by 2.1% from 2010 to 2020, according to the 2020 Decennial Census.

The same census report shows the number of housing units over the same period increased 1.4% in Southside Virginia and 7.6% statewide.

“For the first time in decades, as far as I can discern, we’ve seen an uptick in Martinsville’s population,” said Rawls. “What excites me the most is that I believe the true growth is not yet reflected in these numbers because of how recently it occurred.”

Rawls said he believes Covid began to alter the nature of the country by early spring 2020, creating a national trend of people fleeing big cities and low quality of living areas and seeking out places such as Martinsville.

“I think Covid accelerated the process of people moving into Martinsville, but I do not think it was the cause,” Rawls said. “We were already amidst somewhat of a revival, particularly with the return of late-20s/early-30s residents. While Covid was in full swing, we were approaching the peak of an overly-expensive real estate market that locked an entire generation out of homeownership opportunities. People of my generation were seeking a better quality of life anywhere we could find it.”

And business in Martinsville is booming.

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins said the uptown area of Martinsville is down to about 18 empty store fronts, compared to more than 30 in 2017.

“C-PEG, through its Martinsville Uptown, Startup and Grow MHC initiatives are contributing to create a vibrant uptown business district through business recruitment, support and promotions,” said Watkins. “We are grateful for the public/private partnerships that make it possible for our organization to positively impact in the City and the greater Martinsville-Henry County community. Entrepreneurs are becoming more savvy at providing niche solutions to garner support from the growing number of local and regional customers and beyond. C-PEG is proud to work collaboratively with so many organizations to provide training, mentoring and resources that can be leveraged with business owners’ personal investment to position them for success.”

Sounding almost prophetic, 13 months ago Towarnicki told the Bulletin: “From where we sit, looking at business day in and day out, I’m of the opinion that the number is stabilizing and in the future we would see that number at a minimum level out and possibly even increase.”

C-PEG’s uptown district business recruitment and development reports shows 32 new businesses or expansions since February 2020:

2020: Brenda’s Catering, La Plazita, Fidos’ Finds (expansion), Olive Tree Counseling (incubator), Junk & Disorderly, Pieces from the Past, Brand Builders.

2021: The Ground Floor, Unique Styles & Designs, TAD Space, Angel Face Beauty Company, Service Printing (new ownership), The Men’s Room Uptown, Edward Jones, Uptown Pinball (expansion), Artisan Enterprise LLC.

2022: Martinsville Bulletin, Uptown Bella’s Salon, Peer Recovery Connection, Dandelion Counseling LLC (expansion), The Wellness Bar, Raymond James, Barking Beauties, Total Elegance, Gym 24, Roosky’s, Community Storehouse, Four Rivers Counseling, GAPS Healthcare, Natural Desirez Beauty Products, American Patriot Auctions & Consignments, Made In Martinsville.