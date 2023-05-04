A Martinsville man has been arrested in the state of Indiana after his alleged involvement in a domestic disturbance in Eden, North Carolina.

In an update from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening, Douglas Alan Scholz was arrested in the state of Indiana. The release did not say when it was taken into custody.

On April 27 around 7:45 p.m. Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies responded to 411 Vintage Road in Eden, North Carolina for a domestic disturbance, an earlier release stated.

Douglas Alan Scholz of Green Hill Drive in Martinsville fled the scene in a dark blue newer model Ford F150 before deputies got to the scene and was armed with a handgun of unknown make or model, the sheriff's office said.

From that instance warrants were obtained on Scholz for felony first degree kidnapping and felony domestic violence protective order violation in Rockingham County.