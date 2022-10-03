Martinsville man arrested in Tennessee shooting incident

A Martinsville man has been arrested in Tennessee after a shooting incident Sunday morning.

Christopher Martin, 26, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a firearm, but also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was treated at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee, and jailed in the Sevier County jail.

The Sevierville Police say it started with a report of multiple shots fired at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday and the Bluff's Grill and Tap Restaurant, 1548 Parkway in Sevierville.

Witnesses described a vehicle that left the scene about 10 minutes after the shots were heard and a vehicle matching that description was stopped on Gists Creek Road, about 5 miles away, police said.

There were four people in the vehicle including Martin with the gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to search for an additional suspect. The other three people in the vehicle were not charged and released.