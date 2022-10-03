 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martinsville man arrested in Tennessee shooting incident

  • 0
Police lights rack

A Martinsville man has been arrested in Tennessee after a shooting incident Sunday morning.

Christopher Martin, 26, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a firearm, but also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He was treated at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee, and jailed in the Sevier County jail.

The Sevierville Police say it started with a report of multiple shots fired at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday and the Bluff's Grill and Tap Restaurant, 1548 Parkway in Sevierville.

Witnesses described a vehicle that left the scene about 10 minutes after the shots were heard and a vehicle matching that description was stopped on Gists Creek Road, about 5 miles away, police said.

There were four people in the vehicle including Martin with the gunshot wound.

People are also reading…

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to search for an additional suspect. The other three people in the vehicle were not charged and released.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Concerns aired at community meeting

Concerns aired at community meeting

Martinsville City Council met for a tour of West End and then held a neighborhood meeting afterwards at Albert Harris Elementary School to discuss the Paradise Inn and other issues.

Made In Martinsville

Made In Martinsville

Made In Martinsville, a new and unique store in uptown, opened its doors on Aug. 25 this year and features a variety of local items for sale made by creative and talented people who live in the area.

Area at risk of flooding from Ian

Area at risk of flooding from Ian

What’s left of Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Martinsville and Henry County area by this afternoon and possible flooding appears to be…

The homeless need help

The homeless need help

An advocacy rally for the homeless was held in front of the City Municipal Building Tuesday evening prior to a regular city council meeting in…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains in Russia annexed region

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert