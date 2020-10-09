Martinsville man convicted of DWI in case involving wife's death

A Martinsville man was found guilty Friday in Henry County General District Court of driving while intoxicated, first offense, on the night his wife died after jumping from the pickup truck he was driving.

Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, 31, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge but was found guilty and sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and fined $556, including court costs.

Hollandsworth's operator license was suspended for 1 year, and he must complete the VASAP program in order to have it reinstated.

Hollandsworth and his wife, April Star Hollandsworth, 28, were both indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Aug. 3 for the distribution and conspiring to distribute buprenorphine, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.

They were arrested four days later and then released after Joshua Hollandsworth posted a $2,500 bond and agreed to refrain from excessive use of alcohol and to be of good behavior.

But on Aug. 20 he was charged with driving under the influence in an incident in which his wife was killed.