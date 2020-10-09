Martinsville man convicted of DWI in case involving wife's death

A Martinsville man was found guilty Friday in Henry County General District Court of driving while intoxicated, first offense, on the night his wife died after jumping from the pickup truck he was driving.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, 31, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge but was found guilty and sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and fined $556, including court costs.
Hollandsworth's operator license was suspended for 1 year, and he must complete the VASAP program in order to have it reinstated.
Hollandsworth and his wife, April Star Hollandsworth, 28, were both indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Aug. 3 for the distribution and conspiring to distribute buprenorphine, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
Support Local Journalism
They were arrested four days later and then released after Joshua Hollandsworth posted a $2,500 bond and agreed to refrain from excessive use of alcohol and to be of good behavior.
But on Aug. 20 he was charged with driving under the influence in an incident in which his wife was killed.
A release from the Virginia State Police stated Joshua Hollandsworth was driving his 2004 Ford Ranger south on Memorial Boulevard, just south of Commonwealth Boulevard, while his wife was in the passenger seat. VSP Senior Trooper R.S. Lawson said the two were both intoxicated and arguing.
At 10:05 p.m. April Hollandsworth opened the passenger-side door and jumped out of the moving truck "by her own will," struck her head on the pavement and died at the scene.
Joshua Hollandsworth remained at the scene and was arrested for DWI.
Hollandsworth is in the Martinsville City Jail under no bond and court records show he is due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on Nov. 2 on the two drugs charges.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.