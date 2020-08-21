Martinsville man dies after being ejected from SUV

A Martinsville man is dead after he was ejected from a sports-utility vehicle that off the road and down an embankment early Friday.
Roger Antoine Gravely, 38, of Martinsville died in a single-vehicle crash at 12:47 a.m. on Virginia Route 751, just south of October Way in Henry County, a report from the Virginia State Police stated.
Gravely’s 2017 GMC Yukon was traveling north when it veered off the right side of the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting Gravely, who had not been wearing his seat belt, the report said.
He was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he died of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP Trooper E.W.L. Dillard.
