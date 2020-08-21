 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martinsville man dies after being ejected from SUV
0 comments
breaking top story

Martinsville man dies after being ejected from SUV

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

A Martinsville man is dead after he was ejected from a sports-utility vehicle that off the road and down an embankment early Friday.

Roger Antoine Gravely, 38, of Martinsville died in a single-vehicle crash at 12:47 a.m. on Virginia Route 751, just south of October Way in Henry County, a report from the Virginia State Police stated.

Gravely’s 2017 GMC Yukon was traveling north when it veered off the right side of the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting Gravely, who had not been wearing his seat belt, the report said.

He was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP Trooper E.W.L. Dillard.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert