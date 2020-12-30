Martinsville man dies after medical issue causes crash

A Martinsville man died Wednesday afternoon after a medical episode caused his vehicle to veer off Chatham Heights Road and strike a tree.

Fred “Freddie” Martin Jr. died at a Roanoke hospital where he was taken after the single-vehicle crash shortly before 3 p.m.

Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said officers thought Martin died from injuries received in the wreck, but family members said otherwise.

“He was driving on Chatham Heights Road where he started having a medical issue and ran off the road,” Fincher said. “He was conscious when EMS took him to the hospital and was then flown to Roanoke.

“The family advised us that he had passed and that the doctor indicated heart attack as the cause of death.”

It appeared that Martin’s red Z71 Chevy Silverado left Chatham Heights Road not far from Hooker Field, at the intersection with Commonwealth Boulevard, and traveled down a hill before striking a tree and coming to rest.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and the Martinsville Police Department responded to the scene.

Martin was the son of the late Fred Martin, a large property owner in Uptown Martinsville.

"Our thoughts go out to the Martin family for their loss," Fincher said.

