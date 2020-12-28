 Skip to main content
Martinsville man dies in car crash on Christmas Day
Police lights rack

A Martinsville man died from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

Morris A. Hairston, 51, was driving a 2003 Lincoln LS at 6:43 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the right side of U.S. 58 in the Irisburg area of Henry County, down an embankment and struck several trees, a Virginia State Police release stated.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block, just east of the Moral Hill Baptist Church.

Hairston was taken to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation, and the release stated no other information was available at this time.

