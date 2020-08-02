Martinsville man dies in Henry County vehicle crash

A Martinsville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Henry County.
George Pierre Greer, 58, was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Philpott Highway near Rocky Knoll Road at about 3:30 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, a release from Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said.
The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a stop, and Greer died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Henry County Public Safety responded to the scene.
VSP Officer M.L. Gravely continues to investigate the crash.
No other information was made available.
