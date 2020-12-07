 Skip to main content
Martinsville man dies in single-vehicle wreck
  • Updated
Emergency lights, police, file photo

A Martinsville man died at the scene of a rollover crash on AL Philpott Highway early Sunday morning.

Logan G. Copening Jr., 43, of Martinsville was not wearing seat belt and died after his car overturned just west of Evergreen Drive, the Virginia State Police reported.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 2:37 when a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Copening traveling west on AL Philpott Highway veered off the left side of the road into the median, struck a guard rail and overturned, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

