Martinsville man dies in single-vehicle wreck

Logan G. Copening Jr., 43, of Martinsville was not wearing seat belt and died after his car overturned just west of Evergreen Drive, the Virginia State Police reported.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 2:37 when a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Copening traveling west on AL Philpott Highway veered off the left side of the road into the median, struck a guard rail and overturned, the report said.