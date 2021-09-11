Martinsville man is latest victim of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

For two days in a row, COVID-19 has claimed a resident of the West Piedmont Health District.

The death of a Martinsville man was revealed Friday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH also reported 50 new cases and three hospitalizations were added as of 5 p.m. Thursday. VDH no longer reports new data on weekends.

There now have been more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19 (801,827) statewide since the pandemic began. There were 4,479 more revealed Friday, matching Tuesday as the highest single-day total since Feb. 6

But this death in the health district – one of 26 reported statewide Friday – could have happened at any time in the past weeks or even months. VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its total.

We always know very little about cases, except all that data are tracked by residence. This is the 82nd resident of Martinsville to have died from the virus, the third in the district this month and the 344th from the district since the pandemic began.