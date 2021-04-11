Martinsville man killed in head-on collision on U.S. 220

A Martinsville man was killed and four from North Carolina were injured in a head-on collision in Henry County on Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Lee Williams, 35, of Martinsville died at the scene after his 1998 Toyota Tacoma was struck by a vehicle that crossed the median on U.S. 220 at about 3:25, the Virginia State Police said in a release.

A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Edward H. Stevens, 71, of Clinton, N.C., was southbound (or eastbound) just south of the intersection with Route 1035 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, the report said.

Steven was transported to an unspecified hospital, but the release did not describe the severity of his injuries or his condition.

Three passengers in his Tahoe, Gonza P. Stevens, 63, Annie T. Stevens, 74, and Avis Stevens, 64, also were transported to an area hospital that was not identified. Their injuries and condition were not disclosed either.

VSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the crash, which remains under investigation, but charges are pending, the release said. It didn’t say what those charges might be.