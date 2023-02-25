Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Martinsville man.

Ezell Massey Jr., 73, of 1408 Roundabout Road went missing this morning around 6 a.m. when neighbors say he stepped outside of his home to smoke, a release stated.

Massey requires a walker to walk and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue sweat pants and black shoes.

If you see Massey or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Martinsville Police at 276-638-8751.