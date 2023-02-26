Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Martinsville man.

Ezell Massey Jr., 73, of 1408 Roundabout Road went missing Saturday morning around 6 a.m. when residents of the home say he stepped outside to smoke, a release stated.

Massey requires the use of a walker and is believed to be on foot and possibly wearing a green jacket, blue sweat pants and black shoes, the release stated.

A statewide release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) went out just before 2 p.m. on Saturday and added that Massey was last seen at his residence around 9 p.m. Friday night. The VSP described Massey as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 216 pounds, brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Massey is asked to contact the Martinsville Police at 276-638-8751 or 276-638-5155.