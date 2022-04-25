Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

A Martinsville man will spend the next 21 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Bassett man.

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville, was sentenced on Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 35 years, with 17 years suspended, for the second-degree murder of 39-year-old Robert Wayne Williams.

Fish was given a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and also order to pay $8,163.63 in court costs and restitution.

A mental examination for Fish had been ordered in August 2020 and when Psychologist Jennifer Melerski determined Fish was competent to stand trial, Harold Slate II, Fish's attorney, confirmed to Judge David Williams that his client would be pleading guilty to the charges as filed.

Fish is one of three people charged with the death of Williams, who was found shot several times inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett on June 5, 2020.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 27, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County, Texas, a few weeks later, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 25, of Martinsville, was arrested with Fish by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California during month following the shooting.

Gillespie was also charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, but on Feb. 9, the firearm charge was dismissed and Gillespie pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony murder.

Although a person can be sentenced to five to 40 years in prison for both second-degree and felony murder, the sentence for the latter is not a mandatory minimum and part or all of it can be suspended, according to Virginia law.

Gillespie is due to be sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on May 4.

As with Fish and Gillespie, McCallister is also charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is due in Henry County Circuit Court on Sept. 23 to have her trial date set.

The charges against the trio stem from a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 5 to the 911 Communications Center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14, in Bassett.

Deputies found Williams with "what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds," a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated. The Medical Examiner's office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide cause by gunshot wound.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that “males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.”

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by Henry County Investigator J. Hatcher states that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Williams with “several bullet holes in his torso.”

Hatcher stated one of the witnesses inside the apartment said that Gillespie “entered the apartment ahead of two masked suspects who had a firearm, and one shot Robert [Williams] before fleeing.”

Hatcher also wrote that after he was apprehended, Gillespie admitted to Investigator Harper that “Danny [Fish] shot Robert [Williams] and then brought him to Texas.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

