Martinsville man sentenced to 40 years in shooting death of Bassett man

A Bassett man will spend 15 years in prison in the shooting death of another Bassett man described by police as an attempted robbery that resulted in a senseless murder.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 27, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was sentenced to 40 years with 25 suspended by Judge G. Carter Greer Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court to an amended charge of Felony Murder, and eight years and four months of a prior sentence was reinstated due to violation of probation to be run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Naomi Ramsey, who identified herself as Gillespie's grandmother, took the witness stand prior to sentencing. She limped badly across the floor and had to be assisted to the witness seat by a bailiff.

"He's a good person, but he gets with the wrong people," Ramsey said. "Drugs were involved and he was taken out of state and didn't have a weapon. He is a follower and was scared because he was threatened several times."

Although Greer admitted Gillespie accepted responsibility for his involvement in the crime he questioned the defendant's actions after 39-year-old Robert Wayne Williams was shot six times and left for dead.

"Gillespie knocked on the door and got them in and then after Williams is shot he steps over the dead body when he leaves," said Greer. "So he ends up in Texas and two others are in California. I'm not sure he's an innocent stooge."

The charges against Gillespie, Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 25, of Martinsville, stem from a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 5 to the 911 Communications Center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14, in Bassett.

Deputies found Williams with "what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds," a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated. The Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by Henry County Investigator J. Hatcher states that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Williams with “several bullet holes in his torso.”

Hatcher stated one of the witnesses inside the apartment said that Gillespie “entered the apartment ahead of two masked suspects who had a firearm, and one shot Robert [Williams] before fleeing.”

Hatcher also wrote that after he was apprehended in Live Oak County, Texas a few weeks later, Gillespie admitted to Investigator Harper that “Danny [Fish] shot Robert [Williams] and then brought him to Texas.”

Fish and McCallister were arrested by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California during the month following the shooting and extradited back to Virginia.

Greer said he had to consider a 12-year-old girl who is still struggling with the death of her father.

"He [Gillespie] did not pull the trigger and there's no evidence he had a firearm, but he gained entry and had to know that no good was going to come of it," Greer said. "And Williams was shot and killed, and for what?"

Greer asked Gillespie if he had anything to say before he sentenced him.

"My cousin [Fish] has be at gunpoint," Gillespie. "I'm responsible for what I did and I have mental health conditions and need my medication.

Gillespie was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 by now-retired Judge David Williams for burning down a house on July 4, 2015, but nine years of the time was suspended by Williams on condition of indefinite probation.

Greer took over the sentencing phase of Gillespie's murder case when Williams retired earlier this year.

Gillespie was also ordered to pay $3,167.53 in court costs and $3,379.67 in restitution to the Williams' family to help pay for the cost of his funeral.

Fish was sentenced last month to 35 years with 17 years suspended and ordered to pay $8,163.63 in court costs and restitution.

McCallister is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony an is due in Henry County Circuit Court on September 23 to have her trial date set.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

