Martinsville man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine

A Martinsville man, convicted of selling cocaine, will spend 23 years in prison.

Isiah Tyrone Millner, 63, of 703 Forest Street, was indicted by a Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury on July 22, 2019, on four charges of sale of cocaine -third or subsequent offense on June 25, June 27, July 23 and July 30 in 2018.

The indictments against Millner were a part of 228 indictments handed down in that term, many of them drug related.

On April 27, Millner was found guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court of two counts of distributing cocaine - third offense, an amended charge of distributing cocaine - second offense and an amended charge of distributing cocaine - first offense.

On Thursday, Millner was sentenced to 55 years with 32 years suspended, leaving an active prison term of 23 years.

Millner was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended for each of the third offense charges, 10 years with seven suspended for the second offense charge and five years suspended for the first offense charge.

Millner was arrested on November 2, 2019, and has been in jail since that time. He will be eligible for release in 2042.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

