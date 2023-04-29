Rockingham County, North Carolina authorities are looking for a Martinsville man wanted for his alleged involvement in a domestic disturbance.

Deputies responded to 411 Vintage Road in Eden, North Carolina on Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m. where Douglas Alan Scholz, of 2850 Green Hill Drive in Martinsville, had already fled the scene in a dark-blue, newer model Ford F150. He was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident, a release stated.

Scholz is wanted in Rockingham County for first degree kidnapping and violating a domestic violence protective order and should be considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.

Henry County Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said his department was assisting the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office with locating and apprehending Scholz.

Anyone with information regarding Scholz's whereabouts is urged to contact the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center, or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward paid.