Martinsville Municipal Building closed until Nov. 30 because of possible COVID-19 exposure

A potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Martinsville Municipal Building has caused the city to close the building to the public until the end of the month.

The court facilities will reopen on Wednesday to process cases, but all other offices will be closed for sanitizing, the city announced in an email from Human Resources Director Travis Hodge.

City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said officials are limited in what they could share to the public about the exposure.

"We cannot release any details due to HIPAA restrictions," Monday said. "There was a potential exposure in the court system.

"Judge Greer ordered the court system closure, and he decided their reopening date - the courts are already significantly backed up."

With an already planned Thanksgiving closure next week, the administration decided take the time to disinfect the rest of the building.

"As to City Hall, please recall we closed to the public for two months when COVID first arose," Monday said. "Our citizens have transitioned very well to online payment and interactions and using the drive-up window.