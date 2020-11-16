 Skip to main content
Martinsville Municipal Building closed until Nov. 30 because of possible COVID-19 exposure
Martinsville Municipal Building

Martinsville Municipal Building is closed until Nov. 30 because of potential COVID-19 exposure.

 Bill Wyatt

A potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Martinsville Municipal Building has caused the city to close the building to the public until the end of the month.

The court facilities will reopen on Wednesday to process cases, but all other offices will be closed for sanitizing, the city announced in an email from Human Resources Director Travis Hodge.

City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday said officials are limited in what they could share to the public about the exposure.

"We cannot release any details due to HIPAA restrictions," Monday said. "There was a potential exposure in the court system.

"Judge Greer ordered the court system closure, and he decided their reopening date - the courts are already significantly backed up."

With an already planned Thanksgiving closure next week, the administration decided take the time to disinfect the rest of the building.

"As to City Hall, please recall we closed to the public for two months when COVID first arose," Monday said. "Our citizens have transitioned very well to online payment and interactions and using the drive-up window.

"Foot traffic to the city portions of this building was already dramatically decreased from what it was pre-COVID."

Monday said the city has been sanitizing the building after-hours, three times a week, but a 2-week closure will enable the city to "do a deep sanitizing to the entire building - a bigger, deep-clean version."

Citizens with business at the building – such as paying taxes or utilities – are encouraged to use the drive-thru window, the drop box or online payments.

All other inquiries still can contact offices by phone and email.

This does not affect essential city services, such as police, fire, EMS, trash collection or utilities.

How to contact Martinsville city offices

All tax and billing payments: Use online payments, drive-thru window or drop box.

Commissioner of Revenue: Call 276-403-5131.

Voter registration: Call 276-403-5122.

Utility service connections: Call 276-403-5146 or email utilitybilling@ci.martinsville.va.us.

Building permits: Call 276-403-5173.

Building inspection requests: Call 276- 403-5365.

ALL OTHER INQUIRIES: Call 276-403-5180 and use a number from the directory.

CITY WEBSITE: https://www.martinsville-va.gov/

NOTE: The closure does not affect police, fire, EMS, trash collection or utility services.

