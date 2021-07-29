Martinsville native dies after having COVID-19

Wingfield and his wife, Martha, had just been through the death of another son, Jesse, 30, who died last month after living with synovial sarcoma, a type of cancer, for nearly three years.

"He died at home in hospice care, as he wanted, with Martha, his brother Luke, and me at his side," Wingfield wrote to his friends on Facebook.

It was with his second son, Luke, that Wingfield marveled at the baseball game they recently had attened together.

They watched as Daniel Camarena, a rookie relief pitcher, hit a grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer in front of his hometown crowd.

"Last night in 'Slam Diego' was a fairytale," Wingfield wrote. "Luke and I were lucky enough to be there for this historic game."

The Padres overcame an eight-run deficit that night to give them a 9-8 victory over the Nationals, and in doing so they tied the record for the biggest comeback in franchise history.

Wingfield grew up in Martinsville while his father served as the pastor of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Starling Avenue.

He worked at Harold's Food Store across the street while in high school, stocking shelves and delivering groceries.