Martinsville native Jimmy Jordan, a popular dentist and musician, dies after battling COVID-19

A “tremendous community leader and supporter of the arts,” Jordan had been a board member of Arts at the Rives and Piedmont Arts, Buck said. He had been a staff member of Rooster Walk for many years.

In the 1990s, Jordan helped Piedmont Arts select and bring in bands, Buck said. “He was a big part of revitalizing the live music scene in MHC back in the mid and late 2000s.”

In 2015, Jordan was instrumental in bringing the Acoustic Giants to Martinsville, through Piedmont Arts, Buck said. They were Bela Fleck, Tony Rice, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Ronnie and Rickie Simpkins, playing music described as “new grass” and “farm jazz.”

The Acoustic Giants normally played only the large market and were expensive to bring to town, so Jordan and other community leaders pledge to cover any shortfall should one arise, Buck said. That show ended up selling out.

Jordan also hosted a number of public concerts at his Shining Star Farm in Henry County, including for Missy Raines, Buck said.

He has emceed for Floyd Fest, his brother, Carter Jordan of Texas and Meadows of Dan, said.