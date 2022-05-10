Martinsville opens new Five Points neighborhood

City officials, local dignitaries and interested business partners gathered before the media on a breezy but sunny Tuesday morning to officially open the new Five Points neighborhood.

After brief words including those from Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller, a ribbon-cutting was held and two of the houses were opened for tours.

"This event this morning is the culmination of many months of work by multiple groups to bring new affordable housing to Martinsville, and we hope this is just the first," said Lawson. "The unique partnership between the City, the Harvest Foundation, Virginia Housing, United Way and Nationwide Homes is an innovative approach, and we're optimistic the momentum generated by this project will carry forward to other similar projects and development."

Nationwide Homes is a brand of Cavco Industries Inc. which won the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Impact Project of the Year" last month with the Five Points Neighborhood Initiative. The award is voted on by a panel of independent manufactured home industry experts and recognizes homebuilding company efforts to address the social challenges or underserved needs at the local level, a Cavco release stated.

"The City of Martinsville invested a lot to acquire this property and to get this work done," said Keller. "This will be a model that will be replicated across the United States. People are already looking at how we are working together to build public and private partnerships to create affordable housing for our communities.

"I think you'll see more of these types of partnerships locally and across the country."

Nationwide Homes partnered with local, state and national organizations to build the Five Points neighborhood including Virginia Housing, the City of Martinsville, USDA-Rural Development, Silverpoint Homes - Nationwide's top independent retailer, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, United Way of Henry County and Martinsville and the Harvest Foundation.

"The success of Five Points Neighborhood initiative is a shining example of industry partnering with community leaders to make a significant and beneficial impact on the lives of our fellow citizens," said Nationwide Homes President Donald Aheron. "We are extremely proud to be an integral part of this worthwhile project that seeks to revitalize a community - right in our hometown."

City Manager Leon Towarnicki explained to City Council at several meetings in the past year that the project was designed to provide new housing that was affordable for people earning between $17 to $20 per hour, the prevailing wage rate for local business and industry.

When complete, the Five Points neighborhood will include 27 new cottages and townhouses that were intended to range between $125,000 to $155,000, but the increase in the cost of materials have caused those numbers to rise.

Housing and Revitalization Coordinator Jeff Sadler told the Bulletin that the houses now available are priced at $139,750.

Towarnicki confirmed to the Bulletin Tuesday afternoon that five houses have been completed and seven more sites are under development, while two of the finished homes are already under contract and "there's work underway currently to determine if others who have expressed interest can qualify or meet the financing requirements."

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate over $100,000 per year in new utilities and real estate taxes for the City and is part of the larger revitalization concept of the uptown Martinsville area, Towarnicki said.

Dewitt House, a senior program officer at the Harvest Foundation, said in a release that this project "is one of the strongest public-private partnerships our community has experienced in recent times. It taps into the core mission of the Harvest Foundation to create a thriving Martinsville-Henry County by increasing generational wealth, family stability and helping individuals develop a sense of community. From the first conversation with Virginia Housing, you could sense their desire and willingness to invest in our community. They needed a group of partners with the same energy and enthusiasm they have for empowering communities through affordable homeownership, and they found that with us."

After remarks from Lawson, Aheron, Miller and Keller, a ribbon was cut and the doors to two of the homes were open for tours.

Inside were brochures on the kitchen counters and a Virginia Housing Mobile Mortgage Office was located across the street providing anyone interested with an opportunity to apply for financing on the spot.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.