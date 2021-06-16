Martinsville Plaza's owner cites COVID-19 as it files for bankruptcy

The owner of Martinsville Plaza in Martinsville has filed for bankruptcy, and the stores located there are expected to continue operating as usual while the process plays out.
What will happen when the bankruptcy is concluded is not known.
Washington Prime Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Sunday after its primary creditor, Strategic Value Partners, agreed to support a restructuring of the commercial landlord.
Washington Prime, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio owns interest in more than 100 properties containing about 56 million square feet of lease space, according to its annual report on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Those include the Chesapeake Center in Virginia Beach and the Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville.
Chief Financial Officer Mark Yale said in the bankruptcy filing that the effects of COVID-19 were the primary stressors for Washington Prime’s financial challenges as it was forced to reduce or defer rent to keep their tenants out of bankruptcy or forcing them to close and abandon their leases.
Those tenants include the buildings at 600 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville that are leased to Roses Discount Store, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cricket Wireless.
The property is valued at more than $3.1 million, and the owner is listed on the Henry County geographic information system as Lester Lumber Co. Inc., in care of Melvin Simon and Associates in Indianapolis, but in 2014 the Simon Property Group “spun off” 98 shopping centers to Washington Prime and the Martinsville Plaza property was among them and press release stated.
Lester Group Commercial Property Manager Andrew Palmer said that although Lester owns the land where the buildings sit, Washington Prime owns the improvements.
“The Lester Group has a long-term lease with Washington Prime,” Palmer said. “They lease the ground from us; [and] they own the shopping center.”
And that’s where the bankruptcy might get tricky.
Washington Prime is asking in its bankruptcy filing to be absolved of almost $1 billion in debt by giving ownership to some of its properties to creditors. That amount is still only a fourth of what the company owes.
After reducing more than another $1 billion in debt through equity and bond swaps, the filing, if approved, would allow Washington Prime to put other properties of its choosing up for sale.
Quarterly revenue was $20.7 million less this year than it was last year, and Washington Prime reported a loss of more than $55 million for the first quarter.
What happens to those properties, including the one in Martinsville, after the company emerges from bankruptcy is unknown.
Said Palmer: “At this point, I cannot say what will happen.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.